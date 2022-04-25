10 Book Recommendations For Your Kids to Read This Summer Vacation

This article contains affiliate links. If you purchase something using one of these links, The Better India will get a small commission.

Name a gift that opens up little minds, stimulates the imagination and improves concentration? That’s right, a good book is always the answer to any gifting woes you may face. So, to inculcate the good habit of reading from a young age that will lead to improved language skills, observation and imagination, books are essential.

Books are also the only credible source from which a child can learn about their body, gender, consent and empathy.

Here’s is a list of fiction/ non-fiction books for the age group of 6-10 to stimulate little minds:

1. No Difference Between Us by Amanda Gulliver Jayneen Sanders

Gender equality and respectful relationships are topics which need to be taught to children without fail. By combining cheerful illustrations and simple but effective narratives, this book will help kids to learn that there is fundamentally no difference between genders. The author is a primary school teacher, editor and publisher. Her experience as a primary school teacher helped in authoring this work.

2. New Kid by Jerry Kraft

This colour-graphic novel is the story of Class 7 who loves drawing being enrolled in a school that gives no importance to his artistic interests. The author skillfully portrays the emotions of a black student in a predominantly white school tackling tough topics like racism and microaggressions. Other than a writer, Jerry Kraft is also an illustrator.

3. Let’s Talk about Body Boundaries, Consent and Respect by Sarah Jennings Jayneen Sanders

A child needs to understand that they need to respect another person’s boundaries and ask for their consent when entering their personal space. This book explores these concepts with children in a child-friendly and easy manner, providing familiar scenarios for children to engage with and discuss. It is focused on teenagers. The author is an experienced early year educator and publisher.

4. Stories for Boys Who Dare to be Different by Ben Brooks

This book shakes the patriarchal idea that a boy is a strong, independent, competitive saviour who never cries. It is an alternative narrative with a compilation of 100 stories of famous and not-so-famous men from the past to the present day, every single one of them a rule-breaker and innovator in his own way. The author is a UK born novelist.

5. Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls by Elena Favilli

This book is the third one from the series and a national parenting product award winner in 2021. It features 100 immigrant women who have shaped the world. The lives of incredible female figures from the past and the present become inspirations to children. The book also has full-page, full-colour portraits, illustrated by female artists from all over the globe.

6. Totto-Chan: The Little Girl at the Window by Tetsuko Kuroyanagi

This engaging series of childhood recollections talks about an ideal school in Tokyo during World War 2 that combined learning with fun, freedom and love. In real life, the Totto-chan of the book, the protagonist as well as the author became one of Japan’s most popular television personalities. She is also an actress who has won a prestigious award for her work in radio and television.

7. The Gopi Diaries by Sudha Murty

It is a series of three books for children about a dog called Gopi. Told in Gopi’s voice, it shares how he sees humans and the environment. These simple stories talk of basic values even when told from a dog’s perspective. The author is a businesswoman, educator and philanthropist whose works are popular to evoke nostalgia in readers.

8. Dog man series by Dav Pikley

This is a set of seven books, narrating the stories of the crime-biting canine who is part dog and part man. He is presented as a hero. The international best-seller appeals to readers of all ages and explores universally positive themes, including empathy, kindness and persistence. The author’s stories are semi-autobiographical and explore universal themes that celebrate friendship, tolerance, and the triumph of the good-hearted.

9. Great Stories for Children by Ruskin Bond

This is a collection of Ruskin Bond’s delightful children’s stories. The School Among the Pines, The Wind on Haunted Hill, Romi and the Wildfire, Goodbye, Miss Mackenzie, Pret in the House, The Overcoat, The Tunnel, Wild Fruit and many more are included. The Indian author of British descent is a recipient of the Padma Bhushan Award.

10. Ramona Collection by Beverly Cleary

The Ramona Quimby series is a best-seller and favourite of kids across the world. Ramona’s unique way of looking at the world as she tries to adjust to new teachers encounters bullies at school, and puts up with her bossy older sister brought her thousands of fans. One of America’s most successful authors, Beverly Cleary mostly writes children’s and young adult fiction.

