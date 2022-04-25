Search Hindi Gujarati Malayalam
Search Icon
Nav Arrow
Entrepreneurs|Pune
Ecokaari

Pune Man’s Startup has Turned 20 Lakh Plastic Bags into Beautiful Fabric

EcoKaari by Nandan Bhatt collects plastic waste from all parts of the country to manufacture clothes, handbags, home decor and office stationery.

Have you ever worn a cool jacket made of upcycled plastic waste? This innovative idea arose in the mind of Kashmir native Nandan Bhatt who always wanted to do something for nature.

Nandan gave shape to EcoKaari in 2020 which manufactures garments, handbags, home decor and office stationery using plastic waste. The raw material is collected from waste picking organisations, food manufacturers, and wholesalers and also receives donations from groups and individuals. The raw material is cleaned and sun-dried before processing. Using handloom and charkha, the plastic is shaped into various essentials.

Even corporate companies are ordering the products by this brand, where around 5,000-10,000 kg of plastic is upcycled every month. To date, EcoKarari has been able to collect 20 lakh plastic waste and provide a livelihood to 25 artisans.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Here’s how this wonderful initiative kicked off:

Advertisement

 

To start your journey towards building a sustainable life, explore and enroll yourself in courses by The Better Academy.

For latest positive and happy stories on unsung heroes, impact, innovation, inspiration, and more, visit The Better India.

We at The Better India want to showcase everything that is working in this country. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. If you read us, like us and want this positive movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the following buttons:

₹ 499 ₹ 999 ₹ 1999
Click here if you want to make a contribution of your choice instead

Like this story? Or have something to share?

Write to us: contact@thebetterindia.com

Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter

You May Also Like

Sign in to get free benefits
  • Get positive stories daily on email
  • Join our community of positive ambassadors
  • Become a part of the positive movement