Search Hindi Gujarati Malayalam
Search Icon
Nav Arrow
History|Videos
Shahu Maharaj with Dr Ambedkar

The King Who Fought The Caste System & Shaped Dr Ambedkar’s Education

Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, the king of Kolhapur, was known for his legacy of implementing several progressive reforms, his close association with Dr Ambedkar, and his fight against the perils of caste and subjugation of women. Watch this video to know his story.

Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, the King of the Indian princely state of Kolhapur between 1884 and 1922, is known for his legacy of progressive reforms.

Born in 1682 in Mangaon, he was the grandson of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha Empire in India.

During his reign in Kolhapur, he introduced a number of reforms to promote education among the masses. He was so rooted in his vision for education for all, that parents who did not send their children to school were charged a fine of Rs 1 per month.

Advertisement

He was also a champion of women’s and children’s rights, and his reforms led to several changes in archaic institutions that had remained in place for years.

Advertisement

Moreover, he was an outspoken critic of the caste system and collaborated closely with Dr B R Ambedkar to highlight the institution’s unjust practices. He was perhaps among the first to introduce a reservation system of sorts in government jobs.

Watch this video to see how the king led monumental changes, and how his efforts changed the life of the man we now know as ‘The Father of the Indian Constitution’.

Advertisement

 

To start your journey towards building a sustainable life, explore and enroll yourself in courses by The Better Academy.

For latest positive and happy stories on unsung heroes, impact, innovation, inspiration, and more, visit The Better India.

We at The Better India want to showcase everything that is working in this country. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. If you read us, like us and want this positive movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the following buttons:

₹ 499 ₹ 999 ₹ 1999
Click here if you want to make a contribution of your choice instead

Like this story? Or have something to share?

Write to us: contact@thebetterindia.com

Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter

You May Also Like

Sign in to get free benefits
  • Get positive stories daily on email
  • Join our community of positive ambassadors
  • Become a part of the positive movement