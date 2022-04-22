12 Incredible Adventure Trips You Need To Plan This Summer

For the brave hearts always on the lookout for their next adrenaline spike, India has a number of getaway spots that will spice up any trip with a serious dose of fun and action. If that sounds like the perfect day out for you, here are ten adventure spots around the country.

Table of Contents:

1. White Water Rafting in Dandeli, Karnataka

The Kali River in Dandeli, Karnataka is scenic but also features a challenging course for any rafting expedition. The river has a blend of the perfect flows and rapids, which gets the excitement soaring at every turn.

Advertisement

Where: Karnataka

Best Time to Try The Activity: November to February

2. Kayaking in Palolem, Goa

In the serenity of Palolem beach in Goa, adventure can be found if you know where to look. This area is great for kayaking, as the pristine background offers tourists a sense of calm, while also giving them the thrill of being in control of the boat. Even if you are a beginner and have no experience in kayaking, this could be a wonderful first time. If you are lucky, you could even spot some dolphins!

Where: Goa

Best Time to Try The Activity: October to May

Advertisement

3. Paragliding in Bir, Himachal Pradesh

Want to feel like you are one with the sky as you watch it change colours? Paragliding may be your thing. Not an activity for the faint-hearted, paragliding helps you get an unparalleled sense of freedom, as you breeze through the skies.

‘Must try’ is how people describe paragliding in Bir, a village in Himachal Pradesh. Adventure junkies from all across the country gear up to explore the skies as they fly over the hill station.

Where: Himachal Pradesh

Best Time to Try The Activity: September to November

Advertisement

4. Trekking in Solang Valley, Himachal Pradesh

It does not matter if you are a novice to the idea of trekking up rugged mountain slopes, this one is for anyone.

The Beas Kund trek in Himachal Pradesh is a simple, short one that lets the traveller enjoy the sight of snow-capped peaks as they walk their way through the famous Solang Valley.

Where: Himachal Pradesh

Best Time to Try The Activity: May to October

Advertisement

5. Para Sailing in Kannur, Kerala

Set in Kannur, the Payyambalam beach is just like a real-life postcard.

Here you can enjoy all the excitement of para gilding, but over the water and pulled at speed by a boat.

A perfect activity for those who want to combine the joy of water with some heart-pumping thrills to give yourself a breathtaking trip.

Advertisement

Where: Kerala

Best Time to Try The Activity: October to April

6. Caving in Mawsmai, Meghalaya

For those who do not wish to explore the thrill of the skies, there are the mysteries of the Earth that they can dive into.

Meghalaya boasts of a number of caves that offer tourists a peek into the deep underground, making their way through tunnels and winding routes kilometres under the Earth.

Advertisement

For all spelunkers out there, here is your chance to chance upon mystery and maybe even fossils that go back millennia.

Where: Meghalaya

Best Time to Try The Activity: October to January

7. Scuba Diving in Havelock, Andaman Islands

What if your underwater diving experience was enhanced severalfold by doing it in the most perfect picturesque spot?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Havelock, in the Andaman Islands, is where people flock to have an underwater experience abundant with cobalt waters and coral reefs, and swarms of fish unperturbed by your presence.

Where: Andaman Islands

Best Time to Try The Activity: October to May

8. Trekking in Valparai, Tamil Nadu

With its evergreen forests and lush dense thick undergrowth, Valparai is a trekker’s paradise.

A true testament to the phrase ‘It is the journey that is important and not the destination’, marvel at the pop of colours that surround you as you make your winding way.

Where: Tamil Nadu

Best Time to Try The Activity: December and January

9. Speed boating in Ooty, Tamil Nadu

The Pykara Lake in Ooty has a breathtaking magnificent aquamarine view that one could spend their day simply gazing at. However, the peaceful calm immediately turns to one of frenzy and thrill as you start your speedboat ride.

Whether it is the pines in the backdrop, the beauty of the greens, or the thrill of the speedboat, it makes for a very memorable experience.

Where: Ooty

Best Time to Try The Activity: June to October

10. Climbing the ice wall at Mirathang Glacier, Arunachal Pradesh

The Mirathang Glacier is home to an ice wall that tourists can actually climb!

However, good things take time. After a tough walk through the snow for around 24 kilometers, people are rewarded with a sight that not many are lucky to see.

The ice wall stands proud and tall against the backdrop of the snow-capped mountains. Climb if you dare.

Where: Arunachal Pradesh

Best Time to Try The Activity: May to July

11. Hiking at Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh

In the arid, cold deserted climes of the Himalayas lies Spiti Valley.

Daunting for those who have never known the mountains and a paradise for those to whom the mountains are home. Though the terrain is challenging, the view from the top is a sight that nothing can beat. The paths are treacherous, but if you are a risk-taker, this is your arena.

Where: Himachal Pradesh

Best Time to Try The Activity: July to October

12. Snorkeling in Dawki, Meghalaya

When the hustle of everyday life gets to you, why not take a trip to a spot where there is nothing but nature and you? A blend of crystal clear waters and a scenic background is what makes Dawki in Meghalaya a haven for those looking for peace and tranquillity.

This is where you can go, to forget the world.

Where: Meghalaya

Best Time to Try The Activity: November to January

(Edited by Vinayak Hegde)