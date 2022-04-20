Professionals, Here’s Your Chance to Learn About Remote Sensing Straight From ISRO

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is offering an offline course on the topic, “Remote sensing – an overview for decision-makers”, for professionals. The course is conducted at its centre — the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS) in Dehradun.

“The training course aims to instil an appreciation of benefits and constraints of remote sensing technology and geographic information system techniques to aid in planning and management of natural resources and disasters,” the IIRS notification read.

Things to know:

The course is open to officers of All India Services having five years of experience.

The course is also open to senior officials or functionaries working in government organisations, academic or research institutes, geospatial industry.

Those working in NGOs or entrepreneurs with 15 years of experience can also apply.

The course will be conducted from 11 to 14 July 2022.

The course costs Rs 16,000, which is inclusive of accommodation.

There will be lectures and demonstrations on the IIRS campus taken by senior and experienced faculty using state-of-the-art hardware and software facilities.

Following will be the areas of focus of the course:

– Current trends in remote sensing and geospatial technology

– Remote sensing data, institutions and policies, open sources data and software

– Operational remote sensing applications in natural resources management

– Demonstration of close-range photogrammetry, Bhuvan and open-source software

– Disaster monitoring and management(Geological, Hydrometeorological and Environmental)

– Multi-disciplinary applications of geospatial technology

– Recent trends in geospatial applications

– Case studies and demonstration

– Feedback and interactive discussion.

How to apply:

Interested and eligible candidates can send their scanned copy of the application form, duly signed and forwarded by the controlling authority or institution form along with the course fee by writing to dms@iirs.gov.in.

The application form is available with the official notification by ISRO.

The application form needs to be submitted on or before 4 June 2022.

Important dates:

Last date for submitting the application form: 4 June 2022

Course will be conducted from 11 to 14 July 2022.