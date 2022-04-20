Search Hindi Gujarati Malayalam
Capt. Nivedita Bhasin

Meet Nivedita Bhasin, the Youngest Woman Pilot to Command a Jet Plane

Breaking several barriers to fly high, Nivedita Bhasin became the youngest woman pilot in the world civil aviation history to command a commercial jet aircraft at the age of 26.

In 1989, Nivedita Bhasin became the youngest woman pilot in the world civil aviation history to command a commercial jet aircraft.

Nivedita had to break several barriers in the male-dominated profession to make her dream come true.

At the age of 26, she received her command on a Boeing 737 and became the youngest woman captain of a jet plane in the world. Seven years later, she went on to become the commander of an Airbus 300.

In 2011, she even participated in a dangerous mission rescuing Indian nationals trapped in Libya during the civil war.

 
With over 22,000 hours of flying, she was also the co-pilot in the world’s first all-women crew flight in 1985 and later became the first female pilot to serve as Air India’s chief safety officer.

Watch her inspiring story here:

