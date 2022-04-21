Search Hindi Gujarati Malayalam
Search Icon
Nav Arrow
Innovation|Pune
Engineers’ Affordable Wheelchair Helps the Disabled Use Toilets Without Assistance

Engineers’ Affordable Wheelchair Helps the Disabled Use Toilets Without Assistance

Founded by four engineering graduates, Pune-based Arcatron Mobility develops innovations for the disabled, such as a foldable bathroom wheelchair that costs much lesser than imported versions.

It all started in 2011 when the project of four friends from NIT Calicut bagged the first prize in a contest themed ‘Design for Disabled’. Ganesh Sonawane, Laxmikant Banjarey, Kunal Kamble and Dewraj Barua designed a wheelchair that was commode-compatible. It helps disabled people perform their daily activities without assistance.

In 2015, the group of friends launched a startup called Arcatron Mobility which produces a range of products for the disabled. The greatest advantage of their products is that they come at an affordable rate different from imported ones.

The wheelchair they developed got 100 pre-orders and the sales shot up after entering e-commerce platforms. “The domestic market lacks products that are compatible with the Indian infrastructure (especially indoors and bathrooms) and are either not easily serviceable or affordable,” says Ganesh.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Pune-based company’s wheelchairs, which are completely made in India, cost Rs 11,400 and above. It can be folded into a suitcase in less than a minute and adjusted according to height.

Advertisement

 

To start your journey towards building a sustainable life, explore and enroll yourself in courses by The Better Academy.

For latest positive and happy stories on unsung heroes, impact, innovation, inspiration, and more, visit The Better India.

We at The Better India want to showcase everything that is working in this country. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. If you read us, like us and want this positive movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the following buttons:

₹ 499 ₹ 999 ₹ 1999
Click here if you want to make a contribution of your choice instead

Like this story? Or have something to share?

Write to us: contact@thebetterindia.com

Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter

You May Also Like

Sign in to get free benefits
  • Get positive stories daily on email
  • Join our community of positive ambassadors
  • Become a part of the positive movement