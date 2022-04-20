This Unique Show Gives a Peek Into Creative Processes of 7 Artists like Never Before

This article has been sponsored by KNMA.

The notion that art is subjective has been in existence since time immemorial. Depending on the viewer’s thoughts, emotions and opinions, its interpretation can vary.

What you perceive looking at a single piece of art can be completely different from another’s perception. Its beauty lies in a space that is ambiguous and inclusive.

However, amidst the multitude of interpretations, there lies a constant that defines a piece of art in its most authentic form — its story. Every piece hides within its layers and folds, the journey of the artist manifesting their feelings in a physical form. From their highs and lows to each failure and triumph, their art encapsulates their creative journey that is truly unique. These reflections are inspiring stories waiting to be shared, something that a unique art initiative by Delhi-based art museum Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) is hoping to facilitate.

Presented through an online series KNMA’s The Artist’s Studio is a window into the working spaces of artists from the museum collection and exhibitions. And in keeping with the current times, KNMA has decided to make this experience virtual. Providing a rare peep into the artist’s creative nest, this series showcases not just their work but also the space where all the chaos and order, mess and magic ensues to enable create the art.

Speaking about the series director and chief curator at KNMA, Roobina Karode says, “The ‘Artist Studio’ is the place where artists spend a lot of time — working, sitting, often in solitude, gestating ideas and most importantly spend time in the presence of their work and its manifesting form. This is also why artist studios take on the shape and persona of the artist and are like a laboratory where tools and materials are put to creative use and experimentation, as well as safe-keeping of works.”

Through the Artist’s Studio, they hope to facilitate a connection between the artist, the art and the viewer. From providing a peek into the workings of their mind, to enjoying the visuality of rare lesser-known moments during the process of creating art, this series is working to create an interactive space for artists and viewers.

Here are a few of the artists who will be showcased as part of the series:

Episode 1 | Sumakshi Singh:

The series opens at artist Sumakshi Singh’s studio in Gurgaon. Born in New Delhi, in 1980, her work includes interactive installations, thread-work, drawings, animations and architecture — all focused on transforming space and form into a new dimension. She completed her Bachelor’s of fine arts (BFA) from Maharaja Sayajirao University, Baroda in 2001 and received a masters degree in fine arts from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago in 2003.

Watch Sumakshi’s work here

Episode 2 | Gigi Scaria:

The next visit is to artist Gigi Scaria’s studio in Greater Noida. A native of Kothanalloor, Kerala, the 48-year-old artist’s work is largely focused on urban cityscape and planning.

He uses installations, photography as well as paintings, to depict a vast range of idioms from history, mythology and architecture while investigating the socio-economic hierarchies layered within pertinent issues like migration and displacement.

An artist who dabbles in diverse mediums, this episode explores a few of Gigi’s artworks from the KNMA collection as well as his idea of studio space — nestled within the quintessential and ever-booming urban landscape.

Born in 1973, he completed his Bachelors from Trivandrum followed by an MFA from Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi.

Watch Gigi’s work here

Episode 3 | GR Iranna:

A visit to GR Iranna’s studio in Okhla, Delhi forms the crux of the third episode. Through his painting, sculptures and installations, Iranna portrays different socio-political and cultural issues, abstract concepts of force, the cycle of birth and rebirth and other contemporary issues. The episode showcases a few of his artworks from the KNMA collection while showing a glimpse of Iranna’s studio practice.

Born in 1970 in Sindgi, Karnataka, Iranna completed his BFA in painting from the College of Visual Art, Gulbarga followed by an MFA in painting from the College of Art, Delhi.

Watch Iranna’s work here

Episode 4 | Vibha Galhotra:

At her New Delhi studio, Vibha Galhotra uses objects found throughout her life, to create artworks that consist of sculptures and installations. Her oeuvre encompasses sculpture, photography, printmaking, video and installation works addressing pertinent issues related to the environment, cityscapes and socially constructed systems.

She was born in 1978 in Chandigarh, where she completed her BFA in Graphics from Government College of Arts, Chandigarh followed by an MFA in Graphics from Kala Bhavan, Visva Bharati, Santiniketan.

Watch Vibha’s work here

Episode 5 | Pooja Iranna:

Pooja Iranna’s deep connection with the changing urban landscape of Delhi is what gets captured in the fifth episode of this series. At her studio in Okhla, New Delhi, Pooja works on manifesting the urban reality and its impact on the developing cities of the world, including Delhi. She captures the city in flux and underlying existential predicament through various modes of expression including sculptures, installations, photography and videos.

Born and raised in New Delhi, the 52-year-old artist completed her BFA and MFA in Painting from the College of Art.

Watch Pooja’s work here

Episode 6 | Rahul Kumar:

The next episode takes its viewers to the colourful studio of ceramic artist Rahul Kumar in Gurgaon. His passion for art began at a very young age through pottery classes. His ability to shape emotions into beautiful artwork laid the foundation for a career as a clay practitioner. An MBA graduate, his passion for pottery gave Rahul the courage to give up a full-time corporate career and pursue fine arts. He then went on to earn his Masters in Arts from the University of Dallas, Texas (USA) on a Fulbright Scholarship.

A Charles Wallace fellow, Rahul now straddles his art practice and art journalism. In this episode, he will exhibit how his conceptual engagement with clay began with the idea of utility and evolved to explore an esoteric dimension. His work draws inspiration from opposing elements, concepts, urban spaces, architecture and natural forms.

Watch Rahul’s work here

Episode 7 | Manisha Parekh:

The concluding episode of the series focuses on visual artist Manisha Parekh and her studio in CR Park, New Delhi. Transcending various mediums — painting, drawing, collage-making, installations to even sculptures — Manisha’s work weaves associative connections with an array of varied themes and elements. Manisha often creates layered geometric and organic forms marked by a limited or muted colour palette and inspired by the fields of pattern making, design and craft.

Born to artist parents Manu and Madhvi Parekh, in Gujarat in 1964, Manisha completed her education at MS University in Baroda in 1990 before pursuing a second Masters in Art in Painting from the Royal College of Art in London in 1993.

Watch Manisha’s work here