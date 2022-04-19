Search Hindi Gujarati Malayalam
Search Icon
Nav Arrow
Affiliate|Children
12 Amazing Educational Kits For Kids to Build, Explore, & Experiment at Home

12 Unique Educational Kits For Kids to Build, Explore & Experiment at Home

These educational kits on Amazon not only provide hours of at-home entertainment, but your kids will actually learn about stuff like chemistry, astronomy, and the world map—all while having fun.

The early years of a child’s lifetime are not only significant in their physical growth but intellectual development too. Their interests and are evolved between the ages of 0 and 8. It is significant to channel them properly and provide essential support for their growth. Educational kits are a great and low-cost tool for that.

Here’s a list of educational kits from Amazon which makes early learning interesting:

1. Science gift set

This gift box contains a science kit, an electricity kit, and a slime kit. It comes with a booklet to understand the games at length, and aims to fuel an interest in science, as well as encourage children to perform experiments.

Advertisement

Suitable for ages between 7 and 14 years.

12 Amazing Educational Kits For Kids to Build, Explore, & Experiment at Home

Buy it here.

Advertisement

2. Art and craft science kit

The kit includes five activities — a rocket science experiment, a starry kaleidoscope, a lace of constellations, a solar system wind-chime, and a space explorer board game. The colourful craft kit encourages children to use their imagination, learn practical skills and build confidence. The products are child safe and cruelty-free.

Suitable for ages between 7 and 10 years.

12 Amazing Educational Kits For Kids to Build, Explore, & Experiment at Home

Advertisement

Buy it here.

3. Home learning kit

The educational kits contain a number builder flip puzzles, an early maths magnetic board, an early learning book, puzzles, activity cards and art tools. It helps in the overall intellectual development of a child by including general knowledge, mathematics, language and art. The products are child-safe and BPA free.

Suitable for ages between 4 and 6 years.

Advertisement

12 Amazing Educational Kits For Kids to Build, Explore, & Experiment at Home

Buy it here.

4. Art kit

This is an ideal gift for children interested in art. It contains rainbow art, octopus sand art, butterfly mosaic art, a DIY wrapping sheet making kit, toucan sand art, rocket mosaic art, giant colouring floor mural, and submarine mosaic art. A step-by-step instruction manual and certificate are also included. The kit supports language, creativity, imagination, cognitive, socio-emotional development and logical thinking.

Advertisement

Suitable for children above 5 years.

12 Amazing Educational Kits For Kids to Build, Explore, & Experiment at Home

Buy it here.

Advertisement

5. Agricultural science kit

This is an innovative do-it-yourself educational toy that provides a platform for children to gain hands-on experience in building creative agricultural equipment. It aims to promote science exploration, cognitive development, creativity, observation skills, hand-eye coordination, logical reasoning and structuring. This kit contains eco-friendly parts, a detailed step-by-step instruction manual, colours, and learning material.

Suitable for children above 5 years.

12 Amazing Educational Kits For Kids to Build, Explore, & Experiment at Home

Advertisement

Buy it here.

6. World maps with capitals

This is a foam puzzle to learn the names of India’s states, as well as over 65 countries in the world, with their flags and capitals. It contains four foam frame puzzles with precise puzzle pieces, 103 puzzle pieces, 100 flags, sticker sets and instructions. Paste the capital stickers on one side of the plastic flags and insert these into the state and country pieces to learn the capitals.

Suitable for children above 5 years.

12 Amazing Educational Kits For Kids to Build, Explore, & Experiment at Home

Buy it here.

7. Augmented reality globe

Designed by IIT alumni in collaboration with children, this build-It-yourself globe is ideal for children interested in geography. It has a mechanical rotator, latitude-longitude spinners, and two dice. The real moving parts and mechanical actions increase the interest in kids and show the practicability of theories. The products are non-toxic and safe.

 
Advertisement

Suitable for children between 8-14 years.

12 Amazing Educational Kits For Kids to Build, Explore, & Experiment at Home

Buy it here.

8. Robotics kit

Several children begin showing interest in coding and robotics from a very small age, and this kit is perfect. With it, users can create five robots. There are more than 50 parts including metal, programmable brain, motors, wheels, USB cable, nuts, bolts, Allen key, spanner, cables and manual included in the kit. The robots can be controlled using a mobile app, and the kit aims to enhance the learning of robotics, coding, creativity, and problem-solving.

Suitable for ages between 8 and 14 years.

12 Amazing Educational Kits For Kids to Build, Explore, & Experiment at Home

Buy it here.

9. Microscope

The kit aims to teach concepts of science, STEM, lenses, refraction, magnification and momentum transfer, which are considered tough topics in school. The eco-friendly item is made using engineered wood. It contains moving parts with mechanical actions.

Suitable for ages between 8 and 14 years.

12 Amazing Educational Kits For Kids to Build, Explore, & Experiment at Home

Buy it here.

10. Chemistry kit

Learn the concepts of chemistry– about acids, bases, fizzing reactions, properties of water, polymer science and soap making, with this kit. It contains more than 44 cool experiments with 100 hours of engagement, which aim to aid in learning fundamental chemistry and physics concepts. The items are non-toxic, safe, and tested in global labs.

Suitable for ages between 6 and 14 years.

12 Amazing Educational Kits For Kids to Build, Explore, & Experiment at Home

Buy it here.

11. Solar educational robot kit

This 13-in-1 solar robot kit can make many varieties of robots. It has moving and connecting parts like gears, plates, tires, and shafts, with which kids can easily disassemble the robot after building it. Each robot is solar powered and eco-friendly.

Suitable for ages between 8 and 12 years.

12 Amazing Educational Kits For Kids to Build, Explore, & Experiment at Home

Buy it here.

12. Jungle explorer activity kit

This kit provides an exploratory, hands-on learning experience that blends physical activity with the latest technology. It includes a paw glove, treehouse, drinking tree, photo run and rocking elephant. The product aims to develop a child’s language, association, cognitive and socio-emotional skills. It has been designed in association with leading preschool academicians to ensure the right mix of fun and learning.

Suitable for ages between 3 and 5 years.

12 Amazing Educational Kits For Kids to Build, Explore, & Experiment at Home

Buy it here.

This article contains affiliate links. If you purchase something using one of these links, The Better India will get a small commission.

Edited by Divya Sethu

To start your journey towards building a sustainable life, explore and enroll yourself in courses by The Better Academy.

For latest positive and happy stories on unsung heroes, impact, innovation, inspiration, and more, visit The Better India.

We at The Better India want to showcase everything that is working in this country. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. If you read us, like us and want this positive movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the following buttons:

₹ 499 ₹ 999 ₹ 1999
Click here if you want to make a contribution of your choice instead

Like this story? Or have something to share?

Write to us: contact@thebetterindia.com

Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter

You May Also Like

Sign in to get free benefits
  • Get positive stories daily on email
  • Join our community of positive ambassadors
  • Become a part of the positive movement