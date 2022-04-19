12 Unique Educational Kits For Kids to Build, Explore & Experiment at Home

The early years of a child’s lifetime are not only significant in their physical growth but intellectual development too. Their interests and are evolved between the ages of 0 and 8. It is significant to channel them properly and provide essential support for their growth. Educational kits are a great and low-cost tool for that.

Here’s a list of educational kits from Amazon which makes early learning interesting:

1. Science gift set

This gift box contains a science kit, an electricity kit, and a slime kit. It comes with a booklet to understand the games at length, and aims to fuel an interest in science, as well as encourage children to perform experiments.

Suitable for ages between 7 and 14 years.

2. Art and craft science kit

The kit includes five activities — a rocket science experiment, a starry kaleidoscope, a lace of constellations, a solar system wind-chime, and a space explorer board game. The colourful craft kit encourages children to use their imagination, learn practical skills and build confidence. The products are child safe and cruelty-free.

Suitable for ages between 7 and 10 years.

3. Home learning kit

The educational kits contain a number builder flip puzzles, an early maths magnetic board, an early learning book, puzzles, activity cards and art tools. It helps in the overall intellectual development of a child by including general knowledge, mathematics, language and art. The products are child-safe and BPA free.

Suitable for ages between 4 and 6 years.

4. Art kit

This is an ideal gift for children interested in art. It contains rainbow art, octopus sand art, butterfly mosaic art, a DIY wrapping sheet making kit, toucan sand art, rocket mosaic art, giant colouring floor mural, and submarine mosaic art. A step-by-step instruction manual and certificate are also included. The kit supports language, creativity, imagination, cognitive, socio-emotional development and logical thinking.

Suitable for children above 5 years.

5. Agricultural science kit

This is an innovative do-it-yourself educational toy that provides a platform for children to gain hands-on experience in building creative agricultural equipment. It aims to promote science exploration, cognitive development, creativity, observation skills, hand-eye coordination, logical reasoning and structuring. This kit contains eco-friendly parts, a detailed step-by-step instruction manual, colours, and learning material.

Suitable for children above 5 years.

6. World maps with capitals

This is a foam puzzle to learn the names of India’s states, as well as over 65 countries in the world, with their flags and capitals. It contains four foam frame puzzles with precise puzzle pieces, 103 puzzle pieces, 100 flags, sticker sets and instructions. Paste the capital stickers on one side of the plastic flags and insert these into the state and country pieces to learn the capitals.

Suitable for children above 5 years.

7. Augmented reality globe

Designed by IIT alumni in collaboration with children, this build-It-yourself globe is ideal for children interested in geography. It has a mechanical rotator, latitude-longitude spinners, and two dice. The real moving parts and mechanical actions increase the interest in kids and show the practicability of theories. The products are non-toxic and safe.

Suitable for children between 8-14 years.

8. Robotics kit

Several children begin showing interest in coding and robotics from a very small age, and this kit is perfect. With it, users can create five robots. There are more than 50 parts including metal, programmable brain, motors, wheels, USB cable, nuts, bolts, Allen key, spanner, cables and manual included in the kit. The robots can be controlled using a mobile app, and the kit aims to enhance the learning of robotics, coding, creativity, and problem-solving.

Suitable for ages between 8 and 14 years.

9. Microscope

The kit aims to teach concepts of science, STEM, lenses, refraction, magnification and momentum transfer, which are considered tough topics in school. The eco-friendly item is made using engineered wood. It contains moving parts with mechanical actions.

Suitable for ages between 8 and 14 years.

10. Chemistry kit

Learn the concepts of chemistry– about acids, bases, fizzing reactions, properties of water, polymer science and soap making, with this kit. It contains more than 44 cool experiments with 100 hours of engagement, which aim to aid in learning fundamental chemistry and physics concepts. The items are non-toxic, safe, and tested in global labs.

Suitable for ages between 6 and 14 years.

11. Solar educational robot kit

This 13-in-1 solar robot kit can make many varieties of robots. It has moving and connecting parts like gears, plates, tires, and shafts, with which kids can easily disassemble the robot after building it. Each robot is solar powered and eco-friendly.

Suitable for ages between 8 and 12 years.

12. Jungle explorer activity kit

This kit provides an exploratory, hands-on learning experience that blends physical activity with the latest technology. It includes a paw glove, treehouse, drinking tree, photo run and rocking elephant. The product aims to develop a child’s language, association, cognitive and socio-emotional skills. It has been designed in association with leading preschool academicians to ensure the right mix of fun and learning.

Suitable for ages between 3 and 5 years.

Edited by Divya Sethu