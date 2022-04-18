Search Hindi Gujarati Malayalam
Search Icon
Nav Arrow
Cinema|Videos
Manthan movie

Watch: Why Did 5 Lakh Gujarati Farmers Crowdfund a Movie in 1976?

Manthan, the national award-winning feature film directed by Shyam Benegal, narrates the story of the empowered milk cooperatives in Gujarat and the origin of the White Revolution.

Remember the iconic song from the Amul ad that went, “Mero gaam kaatha parey…

The song that brings instant nostalgia was originally part of a film named ‘Manthan’ (1976). It was one of the largest crowdfunded movies financed entirely by the dairy farmers of Gujarat.

A classic directed by Shyam Benegal and written by renowned playwright Vijay Tendulkar, Manthan talks about the White Revolution that originated in rural Gujarat which resulted in the formation of India’s homegrown dairy brand — Amul.

Advertisement

It was Dr Verghese Kurien, the father of the White Revolution, who approached Benegal to make a film to tell the story of the empowered milk cooperatives of Gujarat.

 
Advertisement

When Benegal quoted around Rs 10 to 12 lakh for making the movie, Dr Kurian requested the dairy farmers if they can accept Rs 6 instead of Rs 8 for each packet of milk. Thus around 5 lakh farmers contributed Rs 2 each, thereby producing a feature film narrating their own story.

So here’s how Manthan was made, which went on to win a National award in 1977:

Advertisement

To start your journey towards building a sustainable life, explore and enroll yourself in courses by The Better Academy.

For latest positive and happy stories on unsung heroes, impact, innovation, inspiration, and more, visit The Better India.

We at The Better India want to showcase everything that is working in this country. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. If you read us, like us and want this positive movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the following buttons:

₹ 499 ₹ 999 ₹ 1999
Click here if you want to make a contribution of your choice instead

Like this story? Or have something to share?

Write to us: contact@thebetterindia.com

Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter

You May Also Like

Sign in to get free benefits
  • Get positive stories daily on email
  • Join our community of positive ambassadors
  • Become a part of the positive movement