10 Eco-Conscious & Baby-Safe Products for Your Little One

One of the many joys of expectant parents is to make endless lists of essential products before the baby arrives. And several brands focus on safety as well as environment-friendly products too.

Here are some brands that sell top-quality organic products which ensure the safety of your child and the planet:

1. Plan Toys

Plan Toys are made using sustainable materials and eco-friendly manufacturing techniques. The toys are made out of rubber trees. The brand inspires children’s imagination as well as promotes their physical and intellectual development.

Advertisement

Buy their toys here.

2. Miniware – Feeding set

The brand incorporates natural, sustainable, long-lasting materials and beautiful design into a feeding solution. The feeding set includes a cereal bowl with a silicone lid, a sandwich plate, a cutlery spoon/ fork set, a sip cup with a straw and a detachable suction foot. It is ideal for children above six months. Natural plant-based non-toxic ingredients are used which are washable and microwavable.

Advertisement

Buy the product here.

3. Bumpadum – Cloth diapers

This is a natural cloth diaper brand that uses waterproof laminated fabric. It fits children weighing between 5 and 15 kg. Unbleached organic cotton is used for manufacturing. It is available in four different sizes and lasts for five years. It can be used for 3-4 hours during the daytime and lasts overnight for 8-9 hours. The diapers are available in attractive designs.

Advertisement

Buy the product here.

4. Whitewater Kids – Clothing

The brand provides organic cotton clothes for babies between 0-24 months. Each item is hand-printed and hand-embroidered by local artisans. The products are ethically stitched in small batches and each product comes with its recyclable packaging. Other than dresses, pillows, bath towels, toys and blankets are also available.

Advertisement

Buy their baby dresses here.

5. Masilo – Bedding set

Manufactured using certified organic cotton, Masilo’s products are skin-friendly. They are hypoallergenic and breathable. All the products have reversible designs. The bedding set contains four different types of soft pillows, a bed, a bedspread and a blanket. They are safe for babies older than one month.

Advertisement

Buy it here.

Advertisement

6. PureCult – Liquid laundry detergent

Pure Cult laundry detergent is made of biodegradable surfactants and a ️ five types of organic enzyme blend. ‘Zero harmful’ ingredients are added and no artificial colour or fragrance. It is ideal for washing baby clothes. The long-lasting freshness makes it a popular product. The brand is organic and safe for pets and children.

Advertisement

Buy it here.

7. Ergobaby – Carrier

This eco-friendly brand manufactures soft and skin safe carriers for babies. There is no complicated wrapping or tying involved in the carrier. The soft and comfy knit fabric nestles the baby close to the parent. You can also purchase pre-loved carriers from their official website. Other products like strollers, pillows and sleep bags are also available under the brand.

Advertisement

Buy it here.

8. goodnessme – Cleaner

The brand manufactures products like a baby cleaner, laundry detergent and wet wipes, all organic. The cleaner is suitable for cleaning toys, teethers, other baby accessories, tables, fruits and vegetables. The major ingredients involved are lemon, aloe vera, bio-cleansing agents and other food-grade elements.

Buy it here.

9. The Moms Co – Skincare products

Enriched with organic rice bran oil that contains vitamins, tocopherols, and tocotrienols, the cream/ lotion from the brand helps protect and hydrate the skin. All the products are clinically tested to be hypoallergenic, mild and gentle on the baby’s sensitive skin. The brand also uses organic shea and cocoa butter which have essential fatty acids and Vitamins A, E and F that deeply moisturise the skin.

Buy it here.

10. Mexmy – Kajal

This Kajal has a natural concoction of organic coconut oil, almond oil, castor oil, and organic cow ghee. It is a well-balanced product that gives a nourishing effect to the baby’s eyes. All products under the brand are cruelty-free. Organic baby kajal has no traces of animal fats making it safe for your baby.

Buy it here.

Edited by Yoshita Rao