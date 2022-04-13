Bengalurean’s Startup for 24/7 Accident & Roadside Assistance has Helped 2 Million

The number of people falling prey to road accidents every day is a shocking statistic in India.

Bengaluru native Vimal Singh lost a close friend in a road accident. He found himself wondering how his friend could have been saved if treatment wasn’t postponed till someone paid the hospital bills.

Thus was born ReadyAssist, a 24/7 on-spot roadside assistance. The service partners take accident victims to the hospital, settle bills and later collect it from family members when they arrive. In addition to this, the team also provides repair, towing, vehicle recovery, taxi support, accommodation, unlock facility and emergency fuel services.

In the past six years, the team has served over two million people across 700 districts of India. The accident recovery service is free of cost and others are chargeable. With 5,000 service partners, the facility has two types of services – on-demand and subscription-based.

“We aspire to airlift people during accidents, within 15 minutes of them happening anywhere in India,” says the founder.

Watch The Video Here: