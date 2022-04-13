Search Hindi Gujarati Malayalam
Search Icon
Nav Arrow
Bengaluru|Entrepreneurs
Bengalurean’s Startup for 24/7 Accident & Roadside Assistance has Helped 2 Million

Bengalurean’s Startup for 24/7 Accident & Roadside Assistance has Helped 2 Million

Bengaluru-based ReadyAssist founded by Vimal Singh offers 24/7 roadside assistance during accidents, saving millions of lives.

The number of people falling prey to road accidents every day is a shocking statistic in India.

Bengaluru native Vimal Singh lost a close friend in a road accident. He found himself wondering how his friend could have been saved if treatment wasn’t postponed till someone paid the hospital bills.

Thus was born ReadyAssist, a 24/7 on-spot roadside assistance. The service partners take accident victims to the hospital, settle bills and later collect it from family members when they arrive. In addition to this, the team also provides repair, towing, vehicle recovery, taxi support, accommodation, unlock facility and emergency fuel services.

Advertisement

In the past six years, the team has served over two million people across 700 districts of India. The accident recovery service is free of cost and others are chargeable. With 5,000 service partners, the facility has two types of services – on-demand and subscription-based.

Advertisement

“We aspire to airlift people during accidents, within 15 minutes of them happening anywhere in India,” says the founder.

 

Watch The Video Here:

Advertisement

Advertisement

To start your journey towards building a sustainable life, explore and enroll yourself in courses by The Better Academy.

For latest positive and happy stories on unsung heroes, impact, innovation, inspiration, and more, visit The Better India.

We at The Better India want to showcase everything that is working in this country. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. If you read us, like us and want this positive movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the following buttons:

₹ 499 ₹ 999 ₹ 1999
Click here if you want to make a contribution of your choice instead

Like this story? Or have something to share?

Write to us: contact@thebetterindia.com

Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter

You May Also Like

Sign in to get free benefits
  • Get positive stories daily on email
  • Join our community of positive ambassadors
  • Become a part of the positive movement