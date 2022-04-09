At These 10 Unique Mumbai Cafes, You Can Pay Anything, Cuddle Cats & Be Sustainable

Mumbai cafes have a charm of their own and whether it is a busy weekday or a restful weekend, you will hardly find an empty spot in these popular hangouts. While some cafes are frequented for their quaintness, and others for their delectable menus, some have gone beyond the lip-smacking food to incorporate inclusivity and sustainability principles in their hangout spots.

1. Gratitude House

A sense of community is what the cafe strives for. The philosophy that food brings people together is taken very seriously at the Gratitude House in Bandra. Along with having a chance to sample the various dishes on the menu, and being a part of events, gatherings, etc. you can pay what you’d like and nothing more.

Price for two: Pay what you’d like

Location: Ground Floor, G-1 & G-2, Church Building, St Xavier Court, Sherly Rajan Rd, Rizvi Complex, Bandra West.

Timings: Open 24 hours

Cuisine: Plant-based and organic food/variety of cuisines available

2. Bambai Nazariya

Shattering stereotypes, this cafe in Mumbai’s Versova employs only people from the transgender community. The vibe of the cafe is different altogether with one person who visited, going on to write on Zomato, “Once you enter, you’ll be greeted by the most positive people who are friendly, kind and give you your space in case you’re alone for some reflection.” Don’t miss out on their pink chai if you drop in for a visit.

Price for two: Rs 400/

Location: 30, Aram Nagar Part 2, Jeet Nagar, Versova, Andheri West.

Timings: 10 am ‐ 9 pm

Cuisine: Croissants, cooler drinks and teas

3. Mirchi & Mime

At the Mirchi & Mime cafe in Powai, you will be served appetising dishes from select locations across India by servers who are speech and hearing impaired. However, this does not end just there. The menus too are made inclusive, listing portion sizes of the dish, along with the spices and accompaniments and gestures for the same in sign language. Your dish will be brought to you with a placard that states the name. A truly inclusive process.

Price for two: Rs 1800/

Location: G 6, Ground Floor, Transocean House, Hiranandani Business Park, Powai.

Timings: 12:30 pm – 3:30 pm, 6:30 pm – 11 pm

Cuisine: Indian cuisine

4. Cafe Arpan

‘A one of a kind experience’ is what Cafe Arpan guarantees its diners. Differently-abled people are employed at the cafe, giving them a chance to showcase their skills and giving you a chance to taste some of the most delicious dishes that they try their hands at. Whether it is spicy falafels or simply some fast food to gorge on, the team at Cafe Arpan sees to it that you leave with your stomach full.

Price for two: Rs 500/

Location: Shop 20, Juhu Ruturaj CHS, Opposite SNDT Women’s University, Juhu.

Timings: 11 am ‐ 8 pm, closed on Mondays

Cuisine: Mexican cuisine, Fast food

5. The Daily All Day Mumbai

What if while having your coffee, you had a chance to read some incredibly good news stories? That certainly would be a different experience, and The Daily All Day Mumbai has made this possible. Enter the cafe and you will see frames hanging against the monochromatic background, each highlighting a story of positivity and good work in the city.

Price for two: Rs 2000/ (inclusive of alcohol)

Location: Ground Floor, SV Road, Near Shoppers Stop, Near Linking Road, Bandra West.

Timings: 12 pm ‐ 1.30 am

Cuisine: Continental

6. Cat Cafe Studio

India’s very first cat cafe and cosy space for all cat lovers — this cafe in Andheri is more than just a place where you can catch a cup of coffee or a snack. Enter into a room filled with furry friends and lose yourself among them. The rescue cats love themselves some cuddles, and we think it’s a purr-fect way to spend your weekend.

Price for two: Rs 300/

Location: 63, Aram Nagar Part 1, Harminder Singh Road, Versova, Andheri West.

Timings: 12 pm ‐ 8 pm, closed on Mondays

Cuisine: Beverages and snacks

7. Soufflé S’il Vous Plaît

You will find dishes made from the freshest Indian produce and locally sourced ingredients from farms in Lonavala here. Whether it is parsnips or cheese or any other dish of French inspiration, it gives the local communities and vendors a chance to contribute to these with their produce. In addition, the bistro upcycles used oil into biofuel, thus minimising wastage.

Price for two: Rs 2400/

Location: Nagin Mahal, Ground Floor, Veer Nariman Road, next to Ambassador Hotel, Churchgate.

Timings: 12.30 pm to 11.30 pm

Cuisine: Beverages and snacks

8. The Nude Food Cafe

With plenty of food being produced, there is also the problem of plenty of food waste. The Nude Food Cafe decided to find a solution to this problem that plagues Mumbai’s eateries. Their resolve: doing away with food waste entirely. Right from less packaging to using fresh produce to a specially designed compost machine, this cafe is doing it all.

Price for two: Rs 800/

Location: 364, Dhuru Lodge, Veer Savarkar Marg, SVS Road, Prabhadevi, Mumbai

Timings: 9 am ‐ 11.30 pm

Cuisine: Continental, Italian

9. Bombay to Barcelona Library Cafe

The cafe is run by street children from Mumbai who are given an opportunity to escape their cruel fate and earn a means of livelihood. When you enter, the atmosphere is warm and the owner Amin Sheikh will tell you the best dishes on the menu. A very homely vibe. You’ll find someone strumming a guitar and another reading a book, and you can simply enjoy the vibe that the cafe has to offer.

Price for two: Rs 500/

Location: 778, Timmy Arcade, Makwana Road, Gamdevi, Marol.

Timings: 10 am ‐ 11 pm, closed on Mondays

Cuisine: Sandwiches, crepes, desserts, fast food

10. O Pedro

Not only does the cafe serve the most delicious Portuguese cuisine that will transport you right to the beaches of Goa, but they have also been acclaimed for their eco-friendly approach. The packaging for the food takeaways is made of sugarcane and sorghum, thus minimising waste. Get authentic Goan cuisine whether it is snacks or a full course meal.

Price for two: Rs 1800/

Location: 778, Timmy Arcade, Makwana Road, Gamdevi, Marol.

Timings: 12 pm ‐ 1.30 am

Cuisine: Goan cuisine

Edited by Yoshita Rao