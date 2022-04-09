Planning a Summer Vacation? Here Are 10 Best Budget Homestays in Beautiful Wayanad

With its winding trails and forests that are home to many wild species, Wayanad in Kerala is a haven for those who love basking in nature. Whether you are here to visit the Banasura Sagar Dam, which is the largest earthen dam in India or explore the pine forests, you will be fascinated at every stop. Whilst you are in this natural paradise, a homestay gives you the chance to sit back, relax, unwind and explore the beauty of the place in all its authenticity.

Here is a list of the 10 best homestays in Wayanad, Kerala, for your next expedition.

1. Viewpointwayanad

A homestay that has come down through the ages, the Viewpointwayanad space will add to your trip in many ways. The heritage property is now taken care of by Johncy who will host you and if you have a moment, will tell you all about the place and the nature trails in and around.

The three-tiered Meenmutty Falls is 6 km from the property and is known for its spectacular sight.

Location: Vellamunda, Mananthavady, India, Kerala

Contact: 083049 15214

Tariff: Upwards of Rs 2,027/night (exclusive of tax)

Review: A review on the Booking.com site read – “great experience, great view, and great memories”.

2. Kailasa Homestay

The property is located on the gorgeous Kuruva Islands which are resplendent in exotic flora and fauna. A serene ambience and multiple species of insects and birds greet travellers who make their way to this place. For the adventurous folk, there are rafting and boat rides that they can engage in. A caretaker is present for whatever you may need during your stay.

Location: Kuruva Dweep Road, Palvelicham,, Payyambally, Palvelicham, Kerala – 670646

Contact: 6235291837

Tariff: Upwards of Rs 1,500/night (exclusive of tax)

3. Kudajadri Drizzle

For any tourist who visits Kerala for its tea plantations and paddy fields, this homestay is a haven. The heritage property is taken care of by Vinoop who loves entertaining people in the heart of nature. When you have your stomach full of the delicious dishes of the South, step out for a walk into the lush greenery that spreads around the place.

Location: M.R. School Road, Kayakkandy, Kaniyambetta, Kalpetta, Kerala – 673122

Contact: 099463 54511

Tariff: Upwards of Rs 2500/night (exclusive of tax)

Review: A review on Booking.com site read, “A great experience indeed staying in a traditional house away from the normal hustle and bustle. Highly recommended, owners make you feel at home.”

4. Cliff Hanger by Avay

If you bypass the usual routes in Wayanad, you will find yourself in a place that is set up in a quaint spot, away from the hustle and bustle of the city. This farm stay not only gives you the chance to recuperate from the noise and buzz of everyday life but offers you a peek into what Wayanad is, a space in the lap of nature. While you enjoy a continental breakfast prepared for you, immerse yourself in the sounds of nature around.

Location: Cliff Hanger Rippon P.O. Valathur, Meppadi, Wayanad, Kerala 673577 Valathur, Kerala – 673577

Contact: Cliffhanger by Avay

Tariff: Upwards of Rs 3,400/night (exclusive of tax)

5. Koomankolly Heritage Retreat

Surrounded by woods, the Koomankolly Heritage Retreat offers you the perfect escape from city life. It is a tranquil space that is set in the middle of nowhere, and woods are stretching for miles around. The place is set amidst the Brahmagiri Hills and will give you a sense of calm.

Location: Thirunelly Rd, Thirunelly, Kerala – 670646

Contact: 080896 86698

Tariff: Upwards of Rs 1,617/night (exclusive of tax)

6. Little Home Resort

In the middle of nature, you will have your own safe space in the Little Home Resort. There is a fireplace too should the weather get a little chilly. Whether it is waking up to the sound of birds or falling asleep to the noise of the crickets, you are one with nature at the homestay.

Location: Olivumala, Vythiri, Kerala – 673123

Contact: 099167 55055

Tariff: Upwards of Rs 1,617/night (exclusive of tax)

7. Hornbill Holiday Home

The homestay is 24 km from the much-acclaimed Thirunelli Temple. This ancient temple that is dedicated to Lord Maha Vishnu is flocked to by tourists. It is said that this is the only temple where devotees can perform all rituals that are related to life. Unwind at the Hornbill Holiday Home and visit these acclaimed sites!

Location: Mananthavady-Koyileri-Panamaram Road Thannikkal, Near Arattuthara , Payyampalli Post, Mananthavady, India, 670645

Contact: +91 9713318152

Tariff: Upwards of Rs 6,000/night (exclusive of tax)

8. Himadri Retreat Homestay

In the mornings, you could take a walk down the cardamom plantations or simply watch nature as you wake up. In the evenings there are bonfires to be enjoyed. The Himadri Retreat Homestay is a place where you can enjoy taste bud tingling South Asian cuisine along with exploring the mysteries around you.

Location: Kumbalad Madakkimala, po, Kalpetta, Kerala – 673122

Contact: +919747010060

Tariff: Upwards Rs 2,264/ night (exclusive of tax)

Review: A review on MakeMyTrip read, “Feel like visiting again and again.”

9. Sahyadri Homestay & Cottages

In the heart of Wayanad, you will find a homestay that is surrounded by paddy fields and plantations and serve the most delectable vegetable cuisine. The Sahyadri Homestay is not to be missed by anyone who wants to get the true experience of Wayanad.

Location: Sahyadri Homestay, Chembakapetta (H), Puthoor, Kariyambady PO, Kalpetta, Wayanad, Kerala – 673591

Contact: 09986017651

Tariff: Upwards Rs 1,209/night (exclusive of tax)

10. VMJ Wild Stay

An avid nature lover will find their thrill here as there are regular sightings of various wildlife. Sit in the comforts of your room and watch as these animals come in close quarters. The biodiversity in Wayanad is one of the best, and at the VMJ Wildstay you see it all.

Location: Mookuthi Kunnu (P.O), Forest Quarters, Mundakolly Sulthan Bathery Wayanad, Kerala – 673595

Contact: +91 7598080555

Tariff: Upwards Rs 1,800/night (exclusive of tax)

Edited by Yoshita Rao