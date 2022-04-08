Search Hindi Gujarati Malayalam
BEL Recruitment 2022: 91 Non-executive Vacancies With Salary Up To Rs 90,000/Month

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) recruitment 2022 is underway for non-executive vacancies at its Bengaluru Complex. Check eligibility criteria here.

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has announced a recruitment drive for 91 non-executive vacancies. The vacancies are available at BEL’s Bengaluru Complex on a permanent basis.

Things to know:

  • The 91 new vacancies are for Engineering Assistant Trainee (EAT), and Technician C.
  • Out of the 91 vacancies, 66 are for Engineering Assistant Trainees and 25 are for Technician C.
  • Candidates with a three-year diploma in the following streams from a recognised institution can apply for the post of Engineering Assistant Trainee:
    – Electronics and communication — 17 vacancies
    – Mechanical – 33 vacancies
    – Electrical engineering – 16 vacancies.
  • Candidates with SSLC and ITI along with a one-year apprenticeship or SSLC and 3 years of National Apprenticeship Certificate Course from the following streams can apply for the post of Technician C:
    – Electronic mechanic – 6 vacancies
    – Fitter – 11 vacancies
    – Electrical – 4 vacancies
    – Miller – 2 vacancies
    – Electro plaster – 2 vacancies.
  • Applicants should have registered on the Karnataka Employment Exchange mandatorily.
  • Candidates should be 28 years and below as of 1 March 2022 to apply for the post of Engineering Assistant Trainee (EAT) and Technician C.
  • Selected candidates for the posts of Engineering Assistant Trainee, will undergo training for an initial period of six months. They will be paid a stipend of Rs 10,000.
  • After successful completion of the training and passing the gradation test, the candidates will be offered a regular pay scale of up to Rs 90,000 per month.
  • Candidates who are selected for the Technician C vacancies will be paid up to Rs 82,000 per month.

How to apply:

  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions through the official website.
  • A non-refundable online application fee of Rs 250 (excluding GST) has to be paid.
  • Candidates who wish to apply for the vacancies must do so on or before 20 April 2022.

Important dates:

Commencement of online application form: 6 April 2022
Last date for filling out the application form: 20 April 2022

For more details, check the official notification.

 
