BEL Recruitment 2022: 91 Non-executive Vacancies With Salary Up To Rs 90,000/Month

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has announced a recruitment drive for 91 non-executive vacancies. The vacancies are available at BEL’s Bengaluru Complex on a permanent basis.

Things to know:

The 91 new vacancies are for Engineering Assistant Trainee (EAT), and Technician C.

Out of the 91 vacancies, 66 are for Engineering Assistant Trainees and 25 are for Technician C.

Candidates with a three-year diploma in the following streams from a recognised institution can apply for the post of Engineering Assistant Trainee:

– Electronics and communication — 17 vacancies

– Mechanical – 33 vacancies

– Electrical engineering – 16 vacancies.

Candidates with SSLC and ITI along with a one-year apprenticeship or SSLC and 3 years of National Apprenticeship Certificate Course from the following streams can apply for the post of Technician C:

– Electronic mechanic – 6 vacancies

– Fitter – 11 vacancies

– Electrical – 4 vacancies

– Miller – 2 vacancies

– Electro plaster – 2 vacancies.

Applicants should have registered on the Karnataka Employment Exchange mandatorily.

Candidates should be 28 years and below as of 1 March 2022 to apply for the post of Engineering Assistant Trainee (EAT) and Technician C.

Selected candidates for the posts of Engineering Assistant Trainee, will undergo training for an initial period of six months. They will be paid a stipend of Rs 10,000.

After successful completion of the training and passing the gradation test, the candidates will be offered a regular pay scale of up to Rs 90,000 per month.

Candidates who are selected for the Technician C vacancies will be paid up to Rs 82,000 per month.

How to apply:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions through the official website.

A non-refundable online application fee of Rs 250 (excluding GST) has to be paid.

Candidates who wish to apply for the vacancies must do so on or before 20 April 2022.

Important dates:

Commencement of online application form: 6 April 2022

Last date for filling out the application form: 20 April 2022

For more details, check the official notification.