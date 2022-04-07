Giving the UPSC CSE Personality Test? Meet the Interviewers You Will Be Facing

Aspirants who are busy preparing for the Union Public Service Commission’s (UPSC) Civil Service Examination (CSE) spend a lot of time on current affairs, optional paper preparation and appearing for mocks. However, how many aspirants spend time reading up about the interviewers who are on the interview panel?

In an interesting Twitter thread, Jitin Yadav, an IAS officer from the 2016 batch, lists the names of the interviewers and also a brief about each of them. Understanding who the interviewers are will help the aspirants communicate better and also express their views clearly. Aspirants can also deduce the areas they need to focus on while answering the questions put forth.

Knowing the interviewers will certainly give aspirants an edge over the others.

Dr Manoj Soni is currently the Chairman of the UPSC and is slated to retire in June 2023. Prior to this, he has held several other positions, including being the Vice-Chancellor of a university.

Smita Nagaraj brings to the table over 33 years of experience in various positions in the Central as well as the Tamil Nadu state government. As a member of the UPSC, Smita is slated to retire in September 2023.

Rajiv Nayan Choubey is an IAS officer from the 1981 batch Tamil Nadu cadre. He is a postgraduate in Physics from the prestigious St. Stephens College, New Delhi. He also has a Master’s Degree in Social Policy & Planning from the London School of Economics, United Kingdom.

M Sathiyavathy who hails from Chennai, Tamil Nadu, is a postgraduate and gold medalist in Mathematics from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. Sathiyavathy is slated to retire in May 2023.

Bharat Bhushan Vyas comes with over 38 years of experience in various departments. Allotted to the Jammu & Kashmir cadre, he served as the District Magistrate of three districts and Divisional Commissioner of the Kashmir Valley. Bharat Bhushan’s term will end in November 2022.

Dr T C A Anant served as Professor and Head, Department of Economics, Delhi School of Economics (DSE), University of Delhi. He has earlier served as the Chief Statistician of India (CSI) and Secretary, Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation from 2010 to 2018, and as Member Secretary, Indian Council for Social Science Research (ICSSR) from 2006 to 2009. His term will end in January 2023.

For more details, do visit the official UPSC website here.

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)