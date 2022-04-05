Cast Iron, Brass, Clay & More: 12 Traditional Cookware to Buy for Your Kitchen

I remember the taste of my achamma (grandmother)’s chammanthi (chutney), made out of roasted red chillies and grated coconut. But despite my multiple attempts to recreate the dish, it lacks the authentic flavour.

Her expertise definitely influenced the taste of the dish but an important factor was the choice of cookware she used. While my grandmother used traditional ammikallu (hand grinder mortar and pestle), I, much like the present generation, operate the fast and effective mixer grinder.

But if you would like to revert to traditional cookware that guarantees delicious delicacies, here’s a list for you.

Advertisement

1. Sil batta (Small hand grinder)

This is the smaller version of traditional ammikallu, which is a set of stone mortar and pestle. Made from solid natural stone, the product can grid spices and herbs effectively. You can even grind any other mix needed for a recipe but in small quantities. The stone is white and when it touches water, it changes to black — a property of natural rock.

Buy it here.

Advertisement

2. Dosa tawa

Traditional cookware made by rural artisans of Tamil Nadu, the tawa helps to cook big-sized dosas which is one of the authentic breakfasts of the South. This handmade and pre-treated tawa is manufactured out of iron and can retain heat for a long time which helps in energy conservation. It also contributes to making crispy, non-sticky and delicious dosas.

Buy it here.

Advertisement

3. Clay meen chatti

Ideal for making fish curries, the peculiarity of clay pots is that they use little to no oil while cooking. Most of the steam/ moisture/ oil in the food remains in the pot so there is no need to add them again. The cookware is made of natural clay which is away from toxic ingredients like lead, arsenic, cadmium or artificial colours. They are non-sticky and easy to clean.

Buy it here.

Advertisement

4. Brass coffee filter

South India’s filter coffee has fans from all over the world. To enjoy its flawless taste, a brass filter is essential. This vintage-style cookware also adds to the beauty of your kitchen. The set comes with a coffee filter, spoon, bowl and glass. It is a lifetime product and needs to be cleaned as per instructions as brass acts with normal dishwashers which will lead to its damage.



Buy it here.

5. Idiyappam ural

Idiyappam (South Indian breakfast food) maker comes in various types and materials. Most popular among them is the brass ural, which has a convenient design. Apart from idiyappam, many traditional snacks like murukku, farsan sev, gathia and chakli can be made by switching the jalis or small plates placed inside the ural. Even food like pasta and churros can be made using the device.

Advertisement

Buy it here.

6. Kuzhi karandi

While preparing traditional curry recipes like sambar and rasam, a brass mixing/ serving spoon is essential. It is said to have properties that boost immunity and add to the taste of the dish. It is also a classy addition to any cookware collection. It is available in various sizes too. This pack contains two spoons of 19 cm in length.

Advertisement

Buy it here.

Advertisement

7. Eeya chombu

This was a must-have in every ancient Indian household. Made by the traditional artisans of Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu, eeya chombu is a tin vessel that is traditionally used to prepare rasam or store curd. The properties of the material give a peculiar taste and aroma to the dish. It can also be used to boil milk or prepare payasam.

Advertisement

Buy it here.

8. Ghee Dani

This small tumbler that comes with a lid and spoon is generally used to store ghee. Pickles, oil and other food items can also be filled in it. It is commonly seen in temples and traditional households. The tumbler is available in steel and brass. It is of an antique look and adores the dining space of a house.

Buy it here.

9. Uruli

Manufactured by the local artisans of Mannar, Kerala, the utensil is made out of food-grade bronze. In South India, urulis are used to prepare almost all major items in a traditional feast, especially the dessert, Payasam. The cookware is highly durable and lasts for hundreds of years. It is available in different capacities based on the need of the customer.

Buy it here.

10. Dolchi/ Barni

Dolchi is an essential utensil in an Indian household. It comes with an airtight lid that helps us to carry liquid food items. Milk, porridge, payasam, buttermilk, curries or whatever it may be, safe transportation is assured by this cookware. It is weightless, easy to clean and comes in various shapes and capacities.

Buy it here.

11. Kalchatti

Made by rural artisans of India, Kalchatti can be used to cook anything. It is made of natural stone which has the property to retain heat which brings down the usage of energy. It enables high nutrition retention too. This cookware needs to be treated well before beginning the cooking process. They are available in different designs and sizes.

Buy it here.

12. Copper kadai

What’s more aesthetic than serving the best dish in a copper kadai? The cookware, made of food-grade copper, can also be used in preparing recipes. It comes in different colours, capacities and designs. Be careful while cleaning because the material may react with certain dishwashers.

Buy it here.

Edited by Yoshita Rao