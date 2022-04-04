BHEL & BEL Recruitment 2022 for 37 Vacancies; Salary up to Rs 1.8 Lakh/Month

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) are recruiting for various engineering and managerial positions. The details for the recruitment can be found below.

Vacancies for Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

Things to know:

There are four vacancies for the executive finance role.

The selected candidates will be on a Fixed Tenure Appointment (FTA) Basis for one year or until the completion of the assignment.

The positions are temporary.

The tenure of the engagement will be one year and could be extended for a maximum period of three years.

A monthly salary of Rs 71,040 will be paid to the candidates.

Applications for the posts should be submitted before 15 April 2022 at 11:45 pm.

An online application fee of Rs 300 will also be required to be paid.

Candidates should be 32 years of age as of 1 March 2022.

Who can apply?

Candidates who have a graduation degree along with a full-time PG Degree or a Diploma in Management with a minimum of 60% marks from a recognised University are eligible to apply.

Those who have a minimum of 2 years of experience in data analysis or experience in handling analytical assignments in Finance.

Candidates should have an understanding of business finance.

For further details on the application process click here.

Vacancies for Bharat Electronics Limited

Things to know:

There are 33 vacancies available for Deputy Manager and Senior Engineer positions.

The remuneration for Deputy Managers will be Rs 17 lakh per annum (Rs 1,80,000/month) and for Senior Engineers Rs 14 lakh per annum (Rs 1,60,000/month).

Of the total of 33 vacancies, 6 are for Deputy Managers and 27 are for Senior Engineers.

Deputy Manager candidates should be 36 years or less as of 1 February 2022.

Senior Engineer candidates should be 32 years or less as of 1 February 2022.

An online application fee of Rs 600 will be required to be paid.

Interested candidates must apply before 18 April 2022.

Who can apply

Candidates applying for the post of Deputy Manager must have a minimum of 8 years of experience.

Senior Engineer candidates must have a minimum of 4 years of experience.

Prospective Deputy Managers should have a degree in Electronics/Electrical/Mechanical Engineering.

Prospective Senior Engineers should have a degree in Electronics/Electrical/Mechanical/Computer Science Engineering/Optics/Photonics.

There are specific criteria for each position so kindly click here to know more.

