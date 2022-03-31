10 Ecofriendly Products Under Rs 1000 To Help Your Home Go Green

When it comes to items made of biodegradable materials, there is a notion that each one of them is expensive. This might be true in some cases. But here’s a list of sustainable products for your home which is priced between Rs 200 to less than Rs 1000 on Amazon.

1. All surface cleaner

Be it kitchen countertops, refrigerators, microwave, hob/gas stoves, bathroom counters, washbasins, window brackets or cutting grease, this cleaner will help you in tidying everything. Made of natural agents, essential oil like ylang-ylang and lavender blend, the cleaner comes in a recycled plastic bottle. It contains 500 ml of concentrated solution which makes cleaning a less messy task.

Advertisement

Price: Rs 218

Buy it here.

2. Garbage bags

These fully compostable medium-sized bags are ideal to be placed and carried from dust bins. The ISO-certified products can be used in kitchens, offices, warehouses or pantries. They decompose completely, leaving behind biomass only. The pack contains 60 bags, each of which can hold up to 8 kg of waste.

Advertisement

Price: Rs 489

Buy it here.

Advertisement

3. Bamboo tissue roll

A natural alternative to traditional tree-based toilet paper rolls, this product is made out of bamboo. The rolls are free of paraben, BPA (Bisphenol A), chlorine-free and hypoallergenic, causing no skin rashes. They are suitable for any drainage system due to their high absorbent property and biodegradable nature. There are four rolls in the pack and each of them gives around 220 pulls.

Price: Rs 275

Advertisement

Buy it here.

4. Kitchen spice box with spoon

Rather than keeping multiple jars for each spice in the kitchen, try this spice box that can hold nine items simultaneously. Made of rosewood, the box is also a classy addition to your kitchen space. It comes with a wooden spoon and a glass lid. This is a handmade product and the volume of each partition is 50 ml.

Advertisement

Price: Rs 899

Buy it here.

5. Stainless steel dinner set

Steel tablewares are must-haves in a traditional Indian household. It is high time that modern houses also take up the items which are user-friendly and long-lasting. Made of high-quality stainless steel, the set contains 24 pieces including dinner plates, side plates, glasses, bowls and spoons. It is resistant to corrosion and is ideal for a four-member family.

Advertisement

Price: Rs 760

Buy it here.

Advertisement

6. Cane bar stool

This handmade stool is a perfect fit for your cosy little reading space or a corner of the living room or even the garden area. This lightweight and durable product is made of bamboo cane bars, thread and other eco-friendly materials. It can hold up to 100 kg weight. It requires no maintenance or regular cleaning which makes the product easy-to-use.

Advertisement

Price: Rs 549

Buy it here.

7. Bamboo lamp

Handcrafted using natural golden bamboo, this lampshade adds delight to your living room or bedroom. It is a simple and classy product that comes with a holder and wire that make the installation easy. It can also be used in cafe/ restaurant spaces. The product is available in other shapes too.

Price: Rs 464

Buy it here.

8. Fridge storage bags

To store fruits and vegetables afresh inside the refrigerator, these bags can be helpful. It can also be used for purchase purposes. The pack contains 12 bags, four each of small, medium and large. They are non-toxic and chemical-free, made from natural delicate cotton fabric. They can be washed and reused for a long period.

Price: Rs 375

Buy it here.

9. Bamboo blinds

Curtains/ blinds are a necessary home product. Make it classier by trying this sustainable option of bamboo blinds. It comes with easy installation. Just screw the hanger nails and hang the bamboo blinds in front of the windows. It has a roll-up design and a simple pulley mechanism to adjust the height. They can’t be washed, instead just dust or wipe using a sponge.

Price: Rs 800

Buy it here.

10. Flower hanging coir basket

For plant lovers, hanging pots/ baskets are essential in a house. They can go for a biodegradable and lightweight option of coir pot. It comes with a metal basket and chain which can be hung both indoors and outdoors. Coir retains water and keeps the plant afresh all through the day. It reduces watering by about 50 per cent. The pack contains three such sets.

Price: Rs 664

Buy it here.

Edited by Yoshita Rao

This article contains affiliate links. If you purchase something using one of these links, The Better India will get a small commission.