ISRO Invites Applications for Research-Related Positions, Salary Up To Rs 56100/Month

The Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS), a unit of ISRO, is inviting applications for the positions of junior research fellow, research associate, and research scientist. The major tasks involved in these temporary positions are that of research and capacity building in the field of remote sensing and geoinformatics.
Things to know:
- Out of the 20 vacancies available, 16 are for junior research fellows, three are for research associates, and one is for research scientist.
- Only Indian citizens can apply.
- Candidates must have a postgraduate degree in physics/ atmospheric science/ meteorology/ environmental science/ remote sensing and GIS/ any equivalent subject. Those who have completed M Tech in the same subjects can also apply.
- The eligible course changes based on the position and project. Go through the official notification for more information.
- Only candidates who have studied physics and mathematics as a subject during graduation can apply.
- Additional work experience in certain fields, English writing skills, creative, critical and analytical skills will also come as factors in the selection.
- For research associate post, candidates must have cracked the National Eligibility Test (NET) or Joint Admission Test (JAM) or any equivalent examinations.
- Candidates/ students awaiting the final result of NET/ GATE/ IIRS-JET are not eligible to apply.
- Maximum age of candidates should be 28 years as on the date of interview. For research associate and scientist posts, the maximum age is 35.
- The initial appointment of research fellows shall be for one year, and may be extended till the project is completed. For research associates, the maximum tenure is two years.
- Selected candidates should be willing to work anywhere in India.
- Research fellows will be provided a salary of Rs 31,000 per month, associates will be given a salary of Rs 47,000 per month, and research scientists will be offered Rs 56,100 per month.
How to apply:
- Take a print out and fill the interview application form provided as annexure in the official notification.
- The selection is based on a walk-in interview, for which the candidate must bring their application along.
- Self-attested copies of all educational qualification mark sheets/ degree certificates are to be submitted during the interview.
- Candidates applying for multiple positions are required to submit separate application forms.
- Interviews will be conducted at IIRS, Dehradun.
- A COVID-19 negative test report, not older than two days, is to be submitted to attend the interview.
Important dates:
- Dates of interview – 18 to 22 April 2022
- Reporting time – 8.30 am
- For detailed information about interview dates, go through the official notification.