16 Best Homestays in Goa For the Perfect Summer Vacation

Golden sandy beaches, sparkling blue waters, green paddy fields and coconut trees lining the coasts — Goa is easily one of India’s favourite holiday destinations. The exquisite blend of Indo-Portuguese influences in its cuisine, culture, and architecture could lure any tourist.

If you are planning to visit Goa this summer, here are 16 beautiful homestays you can consider booking.

1. Arco Iris Boutique Homestay

An over 200-year-old restored colonial Portuguese manor situated on a sprawling 1.5-acre property in Curtorim, Goa offers a unique homestay. The manor that flaunts Portuguese style architecture, has a high plinth, imposing columns, high ceilings and offers excellent natural ventilation throughout the year. The property overlooks a seasonal lake and is also in proximity to the Zuari river. In Portuguese, the name Arco Iris means ‘rainbow’ and in keeping with that name, the homestay has five spacious rooms in different colours of the rainbow.



Location: Curtorim

Cost per night: Rs 6,000 and above

2. Capella Forest Retreat

A three-room homestay located on a private, forested hill offers a luxurious homestay. This forest retreat-cum-boutique-homestay offers a unique opportunity of experiencing life with a local family but with the combination of privacy and a level of comfort afforded by the best boutique hotels. The property surrounded by greenery is a perfect choice for nature lovers. Beaches like Anjuna, Assagao and Vagator are just a five-minute drive away.



Location: Parra village

Cost per night: Upwards of Rs 5,000

3. Casa Menezes

The estate homestay is situated amidst greenery, almost 13 km away from Panjim in Goa. The 300-year-old ancestral home of ‘de Menezes’ family, is replete with teak, oak and rosewood carved antique furniture, original art and virtuoso regal interiors combined with all the modern amenities.



Location: Batim village

Cost per night: Rs 6,000

4. The Secret Garden Goa

The 200-year-old ancestral home of the Menezes family serves as the perfect spot to relax and experience the typical Goan life and culture. The house with three rooms is filled with artefacts and curios and has a private swimming pool. The beach is just a 10-minute drive away and the St. Alex Church and MOG- India’s largest privately-owned art space are both just a kilometre away from the property.



Location: Saligao (Bardez region)

Cost per night: Contact them for prices.

5. O Abrigo

The heritage homestay is one of the few remaining ancestral quarters in Panjim. The place offers lavishly spacious rooms with unique artworks and antiques. Also, with high-speed Wifi, the homestay is perfect for working professionals as well.



Location: Fontainhas, Panjim

Cost per night: Rs 3,200

6. Bertha’s Riverview

A beautiful river view cottage nestled in the quieter and serene part of north Goa, the house is over two generations old. It has a private front porch and a spacious garden where one can experience the morning sun and a pleasant riverside environment and even indulge in fishing.



Location: Tivim village

Cost per night: Rs 2,200

7. The Pereira’s Goan Villa

An elegant Goan home that offers self-contained accommodation. The house has a generous light-filled master bedroom, one double bedroom and a private verandah overlooking lush gardens. Authentic Goan and Indian Cuisine is available at the homestay.



Location: Vasco-da-Gama

Cost per night: Rs 1,000 and above

8. Quinta Da Graca

A charming Indo-Portuguese mansion dating back to the early 1940s, it is only a 10-minute drive from popular beaches like Calangute, Candolim and Baga. It has six double occupancy suites and is surrounded by a lush tropical garden. All rooms are air-conditioned with individually styled Indo-Portuguese furnishings.

Location: Saligao

Cost per night: Rs 2,300 and above

9. Cancio’s House

A family-run boutique guesthouse is situated on the grounds of an over 500-year-old ancestral house in the serene and picturesque north Goa. The guest rooms are airy, spacious and furnished mostly with restored antique furniture and the balconies overlook gardens. Home-cooked meals, some over a wood fire, are a culinary delight to those who wish to sample the authentic Goan cuisine.



Location: Aldona

Cost per night: Contact them for prices.

10. Simply Homestay

The homestay is simple yet comfortable with cosy rooms overlooking rice fields. Two rooms can be rented, one with a king-size bed and one with two single beds.



Location: Benaulim

Cost per night: Rs 3,500 and above

11. Red Rooster village homestay

The homestay is an extension of the Carvalho mansion, built in the year 1789. Initially, an outdoor storage area for coconuts was renovated to form a part of a very basic 1 bedroom house from where it gets its name. It was later modified into a rustic, quaint and cosy 1BHK homestay. The property is just a 15-minute walk from the beach.



Location: Majorda

Cost per night: Rs 2,500 and above

12. Olaulim Backyards

The Olaulim Backyards is a mid-range to luxury homestay, located near the Mandovi backwaters in Goa. The property has five cottages, unique in size and decor, situated in different levels of the foliage in the backyard. Also, there’s a pool overlooking the river offering an uninterrupted view of green fields along the river bank. The peaceful backwaters and quiet village lanes provide the perfect opportunity to indulge in some gentle outdoor activities.

Location: Olaulim

Cost per night: Upwards of Rs 5,000

13. Miss Jenny’s Homestay

A beautiful, cosy homestay in a quaint village in Goa close to Calangute and Candolim beaches. It offers two spacious rooms with bathrooms on the first floor.

Location: Saligao

Cost per night: Contact them for prices.

14. Mangaal Farmstay

The farmhouse, located on 250 acres of the fertile tropical landscape is an idyllic homestay in Goa. It offers five accommodations, which are individually decorated and with private bathrooms. There’s a shared lounge, garden, barbecue facilities and terrace in Vichondrem. The guest house features an outdoor swimming pool, evening entertainment and a shared kitchen. It is also a thriving farm that seeks to connect local culture with balanced well-being through eco-friendly practices and traditional food.

Location: Quepem

Cost per night: Rs 1,000 and above.

15. Dudhsagar Farmstay

A family-run homestay located close to the iconic Dudhsagar Falls, the homestay has spacious cottages and a swimming pool which are set in the midst of a 50-acre tropical plantation. The property offers an opportunity to experience rural Goa and takes the guests on tours around the plantation abounding in spices such as cinnamon, pepper, nutmeg and tropical trees like cashew, coconut, areca nut and teak.

Location: Mollem

Cost per night: Upwards Rs 3,000

16. Casa Susagad

It is a luxuriously restored heritage villa, with extravagantly colourful interiors available to book either as individual rooms or as a whole house rental. The villa comprises five bedrooms that are aesthetically done with antique Indian furniture, offering a perfect blend of comfort and luxury. Set on one and a half acres of grounds, the property is surrounded by jungle and beautiful landscapes.

Location: Loutolim

Cost per night: Contact them for prices

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)