Two ‘Accidental’ Environmentalists Are Turning 25 Lakh Tonnes of Plastic Into Fuel

Every year, India witnesses 8 million tonnes of plastic waste that ends up in landfills. And the figures are only increasing.

In a bid to make a difference, two Pune-based environmentalists, Dr Medha Tadpatrikar and Shirish Phadtare, have developed a solution that converts 25 lakh tonnes of plastic waste into poly fuel.

Following two years of research, dialogue with experts and intensive study, the duo came up with the Thermolytic Deep Polymerization Process, wherein shredded plastic is converted into fuel. Moreover, all byproducts obtained in the course of the process are put to use, thus minimising waste and maximising efficiency.

Much cheaper than market alternatives, this poly fuel can be used in cooking stoves, generators, and running tractors.

“In coming years, we would like to change people’s perception and their habits with regards to plastic waste. We would like them to segregate the plastic at source, because if we reuse and recycle, then the burden on natural resources will be less,” says Dr Medha.

Watch this video to see the process by which this duo is ushering in change: