DRDO Recruitment 2022 for Research Fellows With Stipend Up To Rs 54,000/Month

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has announced a recruitment drive for its Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment (DGRE) in Chandigarh.

Things to know:

• The vacancies being advertised for are temporary Junior Research Fellow and Research Associate.

• Those keen on applying for the vacancies must do so before 15 April 2022.

• Selected candidates for the vacancy of Research Associate will be paid Rs 54,000 per month, and those who get selected for the Junior Research Fellow vacancies will be paid a monthly salary of Rs 31,000.

• The application form can be downloaded from the official website, which can be accessed here.

• Screening of the application will be carried out and only short-listed candidates will be called for walk-in-interviews as per the schedule intimated via e-mail.

• Incomplete/partially filled applications will not be accepted.

• The maximum age limit for the position of Junior Research Fellow is 28 and 35 for the Research Associate.

• The tenure of Junior Research Fellowship is initially for two years and Research Associate total tenure for two years only or co-terminus with the project, whichever is earlier.

• The fellowship may be terminated at any time during the tenure with prior notice of one month.

• One candidate can apply only for one fellowship as per their essential and desirable qualification.

• There is a total of five vacancies; out of which one is for Research Associate and four are for Junior Research Fellows.

• No government accommodation will be provided by the organisation to the candidates.

Important dates:

• Date of the interview to be intimated to shortlisted candidates.

• Last date for receipt of application forms: 21 days from the date of publishing of advertisement.

How to Apply?

• Interested and eligible candidates will have to send the duly filled application form along with mark sheets, certificates, caste certificates, experience certificates, and publications if any by registered or speed posit.

In case of any further query, one can call on 0172-2699804-06, extension: 202.