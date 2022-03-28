ISRO Offers Free Online Course on SAR Data Processing For Students & Professionals

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is offering a free online course on “SAR Data Processing and its Applications” in the Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) model, to both students and professionals from the field of disaster management. The course is conducted through its centre — the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS).
Things to know:
- The free course is open to government officials, professionals, educators, university students and other stakeholders in the field of disaster management.
- The course is being offered to further enhance the outreach of geospatial technology, for international participants.
- The Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) model is based on the principle of self-paced user-centric learning and aims to link learners from across the globe with educators.
- It provides user and discussion forums to support interactions among students in collaborative learning platforms.
- The learning content will be delivered by Subject Matter Experts.
- The course includes customised video sessions, 2D and 3D animations, SCROM packages, lecture notes and presentations as study material.
- The online registrations will be open from 4 April to 3 May 2022.
How to apply?
- Register for the course through the official website.
- Register with your name, email and password.
- Select the course of choice.
- Fill in your personal and professional details and also educational qualifications.
- Then apply for the course.
- On successful submission of the application, candidates can log in to the platform (using their name and password) and take the course.