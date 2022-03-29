Clay Bottles to Pressure Cookers: 10 Terracotta Products For Your Home

(This article contains affiliate links. If you purchase something using one of these links, The Better India will get a small commission)

Earthy terracotta tableware has its own elegance to it. The brown and pink hues of natural clay transport you to a simpler time while also keeping your beverages cool as we approach summer.

These tableware choices available online can help you withstand the heat. Here are some products from Amazon to make your kitchen summer-ready this year:

1. Terracotta bottle

Made of locally-sourced natural clay, this bottle provides natural cooling to water all through the day. The ergonomically designed product is made of toxin-free materials. It comes with a wooden sphere cap and is handcrafted perfectly. Designed in a contemporary way, it revives the traditional use of earthenware. Drink cool water during summer without refrigeration by opting for this bottle.

2. Teacup set

Manufactured using handmade clay baked at the right temperature, this teacup set enhances the elegance of your dining area. It is made in the rural areas of India by local artisans using high-quality terracotta. This set of four cups is food grade and lead-free. It is microwave safe and can also be refrigerated. The flavours of chai/ coffee are enhanced with an earthy aroma. They are dishwasher safe too.

3. Jug and glasses

Made by the finest potters of Nilambur, Kerala, this set of a jug and six glasses are elegant as well as durable. The tightly packed clay reduces water leakage through pores due to sweating which is commonly seen in terracotta products. The alkaline in clay works with acidity in water and maintains proper pH balance which helps in curing acidity and gastronomic pains. Remember to always keep a plate below the jug to avoid droplets spoiling surfaces. Keep the items away from harmful detergents too.

4. Water storage pot

To avoid the use of plastic, shift to this clay water storage pot which comes with a steel tap too. The pot has a capacity of four-litre and the set contains a lid, clap glass and a coaster. All of them are made of natural clay. They are non-toxic and lead-free. Clean them occasionally using mild detergent and hot water.

5. Cooker

The product is manufactured using pure Indian clay which is rich in minerals and is carefully selected from specific areas. There are no chemicals or additives added during the making. It helps in preparing food without toxins and contributes to healthy living. Stainless steel material is also used in making its handles. The capacity is three-litres and can also be used on solid fuel cooking surfaces but should avoid high heat.

6. Thali set

Give your stainless steel thalis a break by using tableware made of natural clay. This item contains a thali, four katoris, two mini katoris, a spoon and a glass. It enhances the nutrition of the food and gives a better taste. The beautifully designed thali set is an elegant addition to your tableware collection.

7. Dahi handi

This handmade item is made out of clay on a potter’s wheel and fired in the traditional open furnace by the potters of North India. It comes in a classy design with a proper lid ideal for storing cool dahi. It is made of all-natural clay with zero use of metals, harmful chemicals or toxins. No lead or other contaminants are added during the process.

8. Birdbath

Summer is intense not just for humans, but for other living beings too. To provide water for birds, use this item which is made of natural clay. Water remains cool all through the day in it. The pot is handmade and toxin-free. Make birds your friends and keep the house lively by filling water in this birdbath every morning.

9. Handi set

Cooking in clay pots is much healthier than using any other metals. It also enhances the taste of any dish. This item is a set of three pots of different capacities ideal for preparing traditional recipes. The mud used in its making is heated to a very high temperature turning it into the most durable mitti cookware which is both a gas stove and a microwave/oven safe. It has a smooth natural finish, making them super easy to clean and sits properly on the stove. They have good depth and require less oil during cooking.

10. Planters

The planter is handcrafted by the local craftsmen of Khurja, Uttar Pradesh and includes pesticide-free terracotta and brass. The self-care planter comes with a slow-watering terracotta tube, brass tray and butterfly brass knob. It is best for plants that do not have good drainage soil, thus preventing overwatering. The pack contains a planter with a water spike, a drain tray, a butterfly knob, 300g vermicompost and a gifting box.

