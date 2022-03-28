Search Hindi Gujarati Malayalam
Children|Health Care
Stanford Alumni’s Low-Cost Bracelet Is Saving Newborns in 25 Countries

Bengaluru entrepreneur Ratul Narain and his startup Bampu Health have innovated a neonatal device that can prevent hypothermia in newborns. Watch this video to see how.

One of the biggest risks in premature babies is that they can develop hypothermia, which can cause serious diseases or even death. But the cost of treatment of such babies can be too high for some parents.

To ensure the health of neonates is uncompromised, Bengaluru native Ratul Narain has innovated a device that can warn parents when their baby’s body temperature falls.

This device is a bracelet, developed by Bempu Health, a startup that innovates healthcare products for newborns.

The bracelet monitors the baby’s temperature and flashes an orange warning when it falls too low. The product is currently being sold in 25 other countries and has been awarded a $2 million
grant from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

 
Watch this video to see Ratul’s inspiration behind this genius idea, which was also noted as Time Magazine’s 25 best innovations in 2017:

