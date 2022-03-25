Search Hindi Gujarati Malayalam
Electric Vehicles|India
EV in India

These 11 States Are Leading India’s Transition to EVs With Key Policy Initiatives

From encouraging EV sales to seeing EV manufacturing hubs, here’s what 11 Indian states are doing to accelerate India’s transition to electric vehicles.

According to a recent report by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), in February, India’s electric vehicles segment saw a 58 per cent growth when compared to January, and around 297 per cent increase when compared to the previous year. This data definitely underlines the rapid growth in the EV segment of India, which has gained widespread acceptance over the last few years.

Data shows that among Indian states, Uttar Pradesh tops the list with 2,55,770 registered EVs, followed by Delhi with 1,25,347, Karnataka with 72,544, Bihar with 58,104 and Maharashtra with 52,506 EV registrations.

The increase in EV sales, even amidst a global pandemic, isn’t attributed to the impending hike in fuel prices alone, but also to the increased awareness and changing public consciousness around understanding clean energy. The central government and different state governments have been encouraging the adoption and manufacture of electric vehicles by introducing several policies as well as tax deductions.

Here, take a look at the key policy initiatives taken by Indian states to facilitate an easier transition to electric mobility:

Source:

FADA

