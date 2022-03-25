WFH? This Ireland Company is Refurbishing Old Aircrafts into Home Offices

What happens to an aircraft once it has served its time?

On average, an aircraft is operable for about 30 years before it has to be retired. They are then usually parked, stored, cannibalised, recycled, and/or sold for reuse. A few aircraft are bought by or given away to museums or other institutions for display purposes.

Kevin Regan, along with his business partner Shane Thornton, has come up with a rather innovative way of putting to use retired aircraft. Having established a company called Aeropod, in Northern Ireland, the duo is recycling commercial aircraft into home offices, glamping pods and ready-made accommodation.

It all began as a personal project in 2021 when Kevin worked on converting a portion of an aircraft into a sleek and durable home office. According to a report in CNN, the first plane they worked with was an IndiGo Airline Airbus A320 sourced via Cardiff Airport in Wales.

The inspiration came from the surge in demand for home offices during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The initial pod took four months of fine-tuning to get it to the refined design they were looking for. And a few pictures on social media left Kevin inundated with calls and requests to sell the pod.

Now, despite being in its nascent stages, the company has already sold 11 units and according to news reports, they have a steady number of requests for the pods coming in.

Prices start at around €20,000 and go up to about €37,000 for the most deluxe customisations. It’s early days for Aeropod, but they hope to perhaps expand operations to England and are open to commissions from wherever. Kevin says, “We can deliver these anywhere. There is no limitation to where we can take them.”

Salient Features Of These Refurbished Aircraft:

The pods are available in customised sizes, ranging from a three-window to a spacious 10-window with a bedroom, en suite and kitchenette.

Internal walls and floors are fully insulated.

Rooms can be wired with USB sockets, heaters and LED lights.

Pods are functional, sustainable and bespoke.

It comes with a 10-year structural warranty.

They are low maintenance so no need for painting.

Internally, you just need to wipe down and externally, it’s just like washing a car.

Their large glass fronts offer exceptional panoramic views.

To find out more, click here.

Sources:

CNN

The Times

Aeropods

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)