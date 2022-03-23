When Was Shaheed Bhagat Singh Last Photographed? This Is What We Found

India celebrates the martyrdom of one of the most iconic heroes of the Indian freedom struggle, Sardar Bhagat Singh on March 23.

Born in Banga village of Faisalabad district (now in Pakistan’s Punjab province) in 1907, Bhagat Singh was sentenced to death in the Lahore conspiracy case, along with other freedom fighters Rajguru and Sukhdev.

Though he died young, at the age of 24, his unwavering spirit and heroism were etched in history as an icon of inspiration for generations to come.

Advertisement

In one of the most historic images of the freedom struggle, Shaheed Bhagat Singh is seen with a beard, wearing a felt hat and sitting on a cot handcuffed at the Lahore police station.

Advertisement

The photograph was taken secretly by the police during his first term in jail in connection with the Lahore Dasehra Bomb Case of October 1926. The man talking to him in the picture is Gopal Singh Pannu, DSP, CID.

Watch his story here: