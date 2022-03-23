Search Hindi Gujarati Malayalam
Search Icon
Nav Arrow
Freedom fighter|India
Bhagat Singh

When Was Shaheed Bhagat Singh Last Photographed? This Is What We Found

Shaheed Bhagat Singh was not just a revolutionary but also an avid reader, thinker, and writer with a passion for poetry. Here’s the story behind the last time he was photographed.

Advertisement
Ad Banner

India celebrates the martyrdom of one of the most iconic heroes of the Indian freedom struggle, Sardar Bhagat Singh on March 23.

Born in Banga village of Faisalabad district (now in Pakistan’s Punjab province) in 1907, Bhagat Singh was sentenced to death in the Lahore conspiracy case, along with other freedom fighters Rajguru and Sukhdev.

Though he died young, at the age of 24, his unwavering spirit and heroism were etched in history as an icon of inspiration for generations to come.

Advertisement

In one of the most historic images of the freedom struggle, Shaheed Bhagat Singh is seen with a beard, wearing a felt hat and sitting on a cot handcuffed at the Lahore police station.

 
‘What Breaking Stereotypes in Nightclubs Looks Like’: Meet India’s 1st Female Bouncer
Water Map of India: What We Can Learn from Over 25 Traditional Harvesting Systems
Advertisement

The photograph was taken secretly by the police during his first term in jail in connection with the Lahore Dasehra Bomb Case of October 1926. The man talking to him in the picture is Gopal Singh Pannu, DSP, CID.

Watch his story here:

Advertisement

Sign in to get free benefits
  • Get positive stories daily on email
  • Join our community of positive ambassadors
  • Become a part of the positive movement