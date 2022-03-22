TBI Co-Founder Anuradha Parekh Wins Women Transforming India Award for Inspiring Work

On the fifth edition of the Women Transforming India (WTI) Awards organised by NITI Aayog, 75 women achievers were felicitated in a ceremony held in Delhi on March 21.

The Better India’s co-founder Anuradha Parekh was among the honorees, for inspiring billions with stories of hope, courage and initiative through the TBI’s positive impact platform. By providing access to information, awareness and hope, Anuradha was honoured for empowering readers to become changemakers in their own ways.

Anuradha has challenged the media landscape in the country and changed the narrative from an exclusive focus on negative news to a highlight on issues that are inspiring and action-oriented. Additionally, The Better India’s stories have positively influenced government policies, brought farmers out of poverty, helped urban slum schools get funded, brought sanitation to a village, and so on.

These awards are an attempt to recognise and celebrate stories of such exceptional women changemakers from across the country.



Since its inception in 2018, the WTI Awards have been hosted under the aegis of the Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP) with a focus on ‘Women and Entrepreneurship’. The objective remains the same, to highlight inspiring female role models creating an impact across the country.

As India celebrates 75 years of Independence this year, the WTI awards were bestowed upon 75 awardees representing different regions and fields of expertise. After a three-stage evaluation process of the applications comprising independent assessment, jury and super jury rounds, the candidates were chosen based on their inspiring business ventures.

Public and community service, manufacturing sector, non-manufacturing sector, financial products enabling economic growth, climate action, promoting art, culture and handicrafts, digital Innovation were the seven categories under which the winners were decided.

The awards were conferred by Kiran Bedi, former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, Lakshmi Puri, former Assistant Secretary-General of UN, Arundhati Bhattacharya, former Chairperson of SBI, Debjani Ghosh, NASSCOM President, Ila Arun, noted singer, Dr Sangeeta Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals, Salma Sultan, former DD News Anchor, Shivani Malik, MD of Da Milano Leathers and Dr Tessy Thomas, Director-General of Aeronautical Systems DRDO.

Sports champions Shiny Wilson, Karnam Malleswari, Lovlina Borgohain, Mansi Joshi, Pranati Naik, Simranjit Kaur, and several women defence officers also attended the event.

Edited by Yoshita Rao