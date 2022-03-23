‘What Breaking Stereotypes in Nightclubs Looks Like’: Meet India’s 1st Female Bouncer

If you happen to visit a nightclub in Uttar Pradesh, you may come across Mehrunisha Shaukat Ali — India’s first female bouncer. Coming from a lower-middle-class family and growing up with three siblings, her journey of becoming a bouncer was filled with hardships.

Speaking with The Better India, she talks about how her family’s financial condition led her to sign up as a bouncer in a club. Her profession gave her a cultural shock and forced her to stand up to society.

She also shares the multiple challenges she faces daily in this male-dominated profession.

Watch her inspiring story here:



Edited by Yoshita Rao