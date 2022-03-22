What About Class 12 Marks? All About Common Entrance Test for College Admissions

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced a new mandatory common entrance test for admissions to undergraduate programmes in all the 45 Central universities in the country. The Central University Entrance Test (CUET), introduced as an effort to do away with the staggering cutoffs in colleges for admissions, will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Here’s all you need to know about the entrance test:

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) will be conducted in the first week of July, and the application window will be open from the first week of April. Admissions to UG courses will be solely based on the CUET score and not on Class 12 marks. Universities can use board exam marks as an eligibility criterion for the test. The test will be a computerised test based on Class 12 NCERT syllabus, in MCQ (Multiple Choice Question) pattern with negative marking. This entrance test is compulsory for all the central universities and may also be adopted by the state/private/deemed to be universities. Anyone who has passed class 12 exams is eligible to take the common entrance test. The entrance exam will be offered in 13 languages, namely Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, Odia and English. The entrance exam will have Section 1A, Section 1B, general test and domain-specific subjects.

– Section 1A is compulsory and will be in 13 languages from which the candidate can choose the language of their choice.

– Section 1B is optional and is for those candidates who want to opt for another language apart from the 13 listed languages. The exam will be conducted in two shifts, and will be three-and-a-half hours long.

– In the first shift, candidates can appear for one language, two chosen domain subjects, and the general test.

– In the second shift, candidates can appear for the remaining four domain subjects and an additional language test (Section 1B), if opted for. International students are exempted from CUET; their admissions will be carried out on the existing supernumerary basis. Universities will admit students based on a merit list prepared by NTA, and there will be no common counselling. The reservation policy of universities will not be impacted due to the common test. Universities can enrol candidates for general and reserved seats on the basis of CUET scores.

For more information, check the official notification.

Advertisement

Sources:

NDTV