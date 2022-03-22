EV In India: Use This Calculator to Find the Cost of Running Electric Vs Fuel Vehicles

This article is part of a deep dive into Electric Vehicles in India. #EVinIndia is the first chapter of ‘Shaping Sustainability’, an exclusive series by The Better India to give our readers an in-depth understanding of how Indians are making sustainability a priority in all walks of life. Find more stories from the series, here.

Between January and August 2021 alone, electric vehicles accounted for as much as 2 per cent of all new vehicle sales. And as per a report by the Economic Times, in July the same year, rising petrol prices and a number of subsidies offered by state governments pushed EV retail sales to record levels.

EVs incur less lifetime running costs than internal combustion engine (ICE) cars, saving a lot of money in the long run. People who already own an EV are talking about how they stay unaffected despite skyrocketing petrol prices, and how they are saving lakhs of rupees that can nearly cover the purchasing cost of the car.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With the government and private players working together to create an EV-conducive environment in the country, it is important to understand the sustainability of these vehicles.

Here’s how you can calculate the running cost of using an EV vs fuel vehicles in India.