Pune|Sustainability
Studio Alternatives

Meet the Women Turning Abandoned Shipping Containers Into Beautiful, Mobile Homes

Dhara Kabaria and Sonali Phadke from Pune launched Studio Alternatives, a startup that upcycles old shipping containers into sustainable living spaces.

Dhara Kabaria and Sonali Phadke from Pune upcycle old shipping containers to provide living spaces through their startup Studio Alternatives.

The startup focuses on building durable, cost-effective, easy to transport and sustainable houses.

So far they have built over 20 houses out of shipping containers, and are currently working on ideas that are more cost and time-efficient without compromising on the quality.

“Our spaces are luxurious but have quite a small carbon footprint, making it environmentally friendly. The most important aspect is that these houses can be recycled unlike regular constructions where it becomes debris and goes to landfills,” says Sonali Phadke.

 
Watch the story of their unique and sustainable startup here:

