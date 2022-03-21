Search Hindi Gujarati Malayalam
Ecofinix

Watch How Two Engineers Clean Up Tonnes Of Waste & Earn Rs 10 Lakh/Month

Dharsan Challuru and Chandan Kagganapalli from Tirupati launched Ecofinix to convert organic waste into nutrient-rich manure. Here’s how they do it.

Two engineers hailing from Tirupati, Chandan Kagganapalli and Dharsan Challuru, are converting waste into ‘wealth’. Their startup Ecofinix converts organic waste from the temple town into fertile and nutrient-rich manure.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam sees about 40 million pilgrims a year and the collective waste generated from the massive population amounts to about 40 tonnes per day. Noticing how waste piled up in the city dump yards, Chandan and Dharsan decided to do something about it.

Today, they convert the waste into compost and sell it to thousands of farmers at just Rs 4/kg. The startup now makes around 1 lakh kg of waste every day and has a turnover of nearly Rs 10 lakh per month.

Here’s how the duo convert waste into organic fertilisers:

 
