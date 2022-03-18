Desai Sisters Helped Turn Mother’s Passion for Fashion Into a Rs 15 Cr Brand

With no formal training in fashion, 58-year-old Hetal Desai from Mumbai has been designing clothes for her daughters, Lekhinee and Twaraa for almost three decades now.

The trio launched their brand ‘The Indian Ethnic Co’ from one of the bedrooms in their Mumbai flat in 2016.

The two sisters helped their mom by modelling for her designs themselves and uploading them on social media platforms. Their quirky dance reels on Instagram are a super hit.

Today, they earn a revenue of Rs 15 crore and have customers from across the world.

Hetal says, “I am so happy that I have achieved something, made my mark and that too at the age of 58!”

Watch their successful business journey here: