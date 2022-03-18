Search Hindi Gujarati Malayalam
Search Icon
Nav Arrow
Entrepreneurs|Videos
Hetal Desai with her daughters

Desai Sisters Helped Turn Mother’s Passion for Fashion Into a Rs 15 Cr Brand

Hetal Desai started fashion brand The Indian Ethnic Co with her daughters Lekhinee and Twaraa Desai. Here’s how they got started.

Advertisement
Ad Banner

With no formal training in fashion, 58-year-old Hetal Desai from Mumbai has been designing clothes for her daughters, Lekhinee and Twaraa for almost three decades now.

The trio launched their brand ‘The Indian Ethnic Co’ from one of the bedrooms in their Mumbai flat in 2016.

The two sisters helped their mom by modelling for her designs themselves and uploading them on social media platforms. Their quirky dance reels on Instagram are a super hit.

Advertisement

Today, they earn a revenue of Rs 15 crore and have customers from across the world.

Advertisement

Hetal says, “I am so happy that I have achieved something, made my mark and that too at the age of 58!”

 
88-YO Dadi Sells Pickles To Raise Funds For The Poor, Feeds 65000 Hungry People
Watch: How To Make Organic Colours At Home In 5 Easy Steps

Watch their successful business journey here:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign in to get free benefits
  • Get positive stories daily on email
  • Join our community of positive ambassadors
  • Become a part of the positive movement