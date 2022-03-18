Search Hindi Gujarati Malayalam
Inspirational|Videos
Usha Gupta

88-YO Dadi Sells Pickles To Raise Funds For The Poor, Feeds 65000 Hungry People

Delhi-based Usha Gupta runs Pickled With Love, a business venture that sells delicious pickles and chutneys to raise funds for the poor. Watch this video to see her inspiring story.

During the second wave of COVID-19, Delhi-based couple Usha Gupta and Raj Kumar tested positive and were admitted to the hospital together.

After a three-week-long battle, her companion of 63 years passed away, leaving Usha shaken and heartbroken. Unwilling to give up, she fought her grief courageously.

Alarmed at what people had to go through amid the pandemic, the 88-year-old decided her work would do something to alleviate their struggles. With her granddaughter Dr Radhika Batra’s help, she started her venture ‘Pickled With Love’, where she makes pickles and chutneys to raise funds for those in need.

Eventually, orders began pouring in for Usha’s delicious homemade achars and chutneys, and the money from the sale was donated to families affected by COVID.

 
Usha says, “My husband always said, ‘Whatever you do, pursue it with perfection.’ I am just trying to abide by that,” she says.

Watch Usha’s inspiring journey here:

