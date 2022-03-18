9 OTT Releases To Binge Watch This Weekend: Jalsa, Salute & More

A long weekend brings with it the opportunity to cover as many shows and movies as you possibly can. So on the occasion of Holi, a festival celebrated to mark the triumph of good over evil, here’s a list of several ‘colourful’ and much anticipated OTT releases that you can binge on:

Jalsa on Amazon Prime

After witnessing the sheer brilliance of Vidya Balan in Sherni (2022) and Shefali Shah in Delhi Crime (2019), Jalsa is, no doubt, one of the most anticipated releases this year.

Advertisement

The plot revolves around a hit-and-run case of Ruksana’s (Shefali) daughter. Ruksana works at Maya’s (Vidya) house as a help and takes care of her son, who has cerebral palsy (CP). Maya is a journalist who knows something about the case but cannot reveal just yet.

Directed by Suresh Triveni, the film also stars Surya Kasibhatla, a 10-year-old Indian origin boy from Texas who has cerebral palsy. He essays the role of Maya’s son.

What the reviews say:

Advertisement

“During its entire runtime of 128 minutes, it looks like as if director Suresh Triveni was in a rush to quickly wrap up the film without bothering to turn several pages of the book……However, one thing that works in favour of Jalsa is that it is not trying to make a social commentary, sound preachy or educate audiences about the divide that exists between the classes,” writes Monika Rawal Kukreja for Hindustan Times.

Eternally Confused and Eager for Love on Netflix

Advertisement

This eight-part web series has been produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films.

It tells the story of Ray (Vihaan Samat), who is looking for love. He has everything — a stable job, supportive parents, and a comfortable life. By nature, he is shy and awkward, which robs him of a social life and a large group of friends. The series stars Rahul Bose, Suchitra Pillai and Jim Sarbh in key roles.

What the reviews say:

Advertisement

“Netflix’s Eternally Confused and Eager for Love is raunchy in all the right spots, but with a beating heart at its centre. The eight-episode sitcom isn’t without its problems—there is an undeniable sense of ‘and why should I care?’ happening here—but it’s a breeze to watch, has a true MVP voice performance by Jim Sarbh, and just enough pathos for even the most cynical of us to relate,” writes Rohan Nahaar for The Indian Express.

Heist: The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Bank on Netflix

Advertisement

Are you a fan of Money Heist? If yes, this true crime documentary might just be of your interest.

In 2005, close to 25 thieves robbed $31 million from the vault of a bank in Fortaleza, Brazil. The robbers dug a 256 foot tunnel while pretending to be employees of a phoney landscaping business, and it was only after two days that the robbery was discovered.

The true-crime docu series was released on 16 March and it is divided into three parts.

Advertisement

What the reviews says:

“The story is compelling – who doesn’t like a real-life Ocean’s 11? – and getting one of the robbers to participate is a major win, although it’s hard not to question his reliability as a narrator….it doesn’t break any new ground in the alleys of true-crime docs, but it offers just enough points of fascination to entice you to see it through to the end,” writes John Serba for Decider.

Advertisement

Bloody Brothers on Zee5

The series has been directed by Shaad Ali and stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Zeeshan Ayyub, Tina Desai, and Shruti Sheth in pivotal roles. The story revolves around two brothers, Jaggi (Jaideep) and Daljeet (Zeeshan) who run over an elderly man one night.

They hide the body and try to cover the crime, but people around start suspecting something fishy. An adaptation of a Scottish television series, the 6-part series explores different layers of trust, fear, and morality.

What the reviews say:

“Neither delirious nor demonstrably pacy, Bloody Brothers holds one’s attention all the way thanks to its tonal consistency and the quality of the performances,” writes Saibil Chatterjee for NDTV.

Lalitham Sundaram – Disney+Hotstar

A feel-good story, the Malayalam-language movie is directed by Madhu Warrier. It is about three brothers, Sunny (Biju Menon), Annie (Manju Warrier), and their younger brother Jerry (Anu Mohan) who meet each other after a very long time for their mother’s (Zarina Wahab) death anniversary. They aim to fulfil his final wishes, and in doing so, the plot touches upon the flawed relationships, comic events that unfold, and some heartwarming moments shared by the siblings who are otherwise busy in their daily lives.

What the reviews says:

Advertisement

“Lalitham Sundaram is a sweet, simple family entertainer that has some excellent performances and heartwarming moments. This Manju Warrier-Biju Menon starrer is definitely worth a watch.”

We Crashed on Apple TV+

Adapted from the podcast WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork by Wondery, the series starring Anne Hathway and Jared Leto, is about a love story that gave rise to WeWork, a startup that promotes co-working spaces. The plot follows the rise and falls of the company that is worth billions.

What the reviews say:

“WeCrashed was never going to be dull—especially when you go into it knowing that Hathaway and Leto are operating at 11—but watching it is a lot like watching an arsonist set fire to someone’s newly-built dream home. Sadly, with both these actors, this has become the norm rather than the exception,” writes Rohan Nahaar for The Indian Express

Salute on Sonyliv

The movie, directed by Rosshan Andrrews, has Dulquer Salman and DIana Penty in key roles. It revolves around Sub Inspector Aravind Karunakaran (Salman) who is part of a framed investigation of an innocent man Murali. The film tries to deconstruct the ‘heroic’ narrative around cops and show the ugly and unethical side of it.

When he feels guilty for wrongly sending Murali to jail, Aravind tries to reopen the case and deliver him justice.

What the reviews say:

“The movie is narrated in a realistic style without dramatising the events and stays focused on the core subject of the movie,” writes for Goutham VS for The Indian Express

Old that is still gold

The Last Colour On Prime

Directed by Michelin chef and humanitarian Vikas Khanna, the Last Colour revolves around a Varanasi-based widow (essayed by Neena Gupta) who is eager to play with colours during Holi but is held back by traditions.The movie, which was screened at the New York Indian Film Festival in 2019, also explores the beautiful friendship between Noor and 9-year-old Chhoti (Aqsa Siddiqui), a tight-rope walker.

The movie attempts to address issues like sex trafficking, treatment of trans people, domestic violence, and so on.

What the reviews said:

“Neena Gupta exudes a divine positivity right from the first shot. Wearing a white saree throughout the film with a rudraksha bracelet, she essays her part with utmost finesse and allows you to connect with her character in such a way that even you feel like a part of her life towards the end of the film. She is the very soul of The Last Colour,” writes Divyanshi Sharma for India Today.

Sources

Hindustan Times

The Indian Express

Decider

NDTV

Filmibeat

The Indian Express

The Indian Express

India Today

Edited by Divya Sethu