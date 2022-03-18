8 Best Treks Around Bengaluru for a Weekend Amid Nature

Are you staying in or around Bengaluru, and looking for a weekend getaway? If yes, here are some fascinating trek destinations near the city that are so good, you’ll be packing your bags right away!

1. Agni Gudda Trek – Sakleshpur

This is a comparatively small trek that leads to the ancient Manjarabad Fort in Sakleshpur, which was constructed by Tipu Sultan as a defence spot. The place is open for trekking from 6 am to 6 pm.

Distance from Bengaluru: 242 km

Why you should visit: Through the trek, which is about 3 km long, you’ll find lush greenery and a waterfall. The place is also ideal for an overnight stay.

2. Narsimha Parvatha Trek – Agumbe Ghats

This is the highest peak of the Agumbe Ghats, and has a height of 1,150 m above sea level. The trek to Narasimha Parvatha starts from Kigga Temple. It’s open from 7 am to 4 pm, and the average time to cover the trek is five to six hours.

Distance from Bengaluru: 362 km

Why you should visit: The grassy hills and small streams carved out by the Sita river are a sight to behold. There’s also a lot of local flora and fauna to learn about along your 8-km journey.

3. Skandagiri Trek – Kalavara

Well connected by road and railways, Skandagiri offers mesmerising views. The trail starts from Papagni Mutt and goes all the way to the top, where lie the ruins of a fort that dates back to the 18th century.

Distance from Bengaluru: 60 km

Why you should visit: The trek can be comfortably completed within five hours. By reaching the top, one can spot the ruined walls, carved pillars, and stones, which take you back to the time when Skandagiri Fort was filled with life and grandeur.

4. Swamimalai Trek – Yelagiri

This is the highest peak in Yelagiri, and offers an amazing view of the complete valley. Located at an altitude of 4,338 feet, it’s also home to a Shiva temple and a huge rock at the peak. The trek will take 4-5 hours.

Distance from Bengaluru: 163 km

Why you should visit: One needs to cover many villages to reach the peak. This is a chance to know more about the local customs, traditions, activities and more.

5. Kavala Caves Trek – Dandeli

Located around 24 km away from Dandeli, Kavala Caves are located in the heart of the Dandeli Wildlife Sanctuary. The caves are said to have existed here since prehistoric times. The trek is around 3-4 km long.

Distance from Bengaluru: 462 km

Why you should visit: The rush of climbing 375 steps to reach the caves. There are many narrow tunnels along the way.

6. Kumara Parvatha – Pushpagiri

This is one of the most recommended treks in Western Ghats. Also known as the Pushpagiri Trek, the distance to cover is about 28 km from the base. There are multiple viewpoints and a temple on the way.

Distance from Bengaluru: 261 km

Why you should visit: The giant rocks, cool breeze and mist will take away the tiredness of the trek. It is a perfect destination for frequent trekkers who are thrilled by heights.

“Kumara Parvatha, a peak one must visit to experience the sea of clouds!” wrote an Instagram user.

7. Savandurga Trek – Magadi

The place is popular for its challenging climb and amazing views of the Magadi, Manchanabele, and Thippagondanahalli Reservoirs, as well as the Arkavathi River. It is also called Savinadurga or the Fort of Death, because of the steep incline and defence structure.

Distance from Bengaluru: 50 km

Why you should visit: Savandurga trek follows a trail to the top of Asia’s largest monolith hill. There are two temples at the base. The place is easily accessible via bus, car or two wheelers.

8. Anthargange Trek – Anthargange

Located around 1,712 m above sea level, the trail goes through dense tropical rainforests, meadows and cliffs. There are chances you’ll catch a glimpse of wild animals.

Distance from Bengaluru: 68 km

Why you should visit: Grasslands, forest and many small streams all through the way to the peak. There is also an opportunity to explore the local flora and fauna of the place. The journey will be a combination of trekking and cave exploration.

