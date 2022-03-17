Search Hindi Gujarati Malayalam
Search Icon
Nav Arrow
Bulletin|Information
IIT Mandi

IIT Mandi Invites Applications For ISRO’s Research Project, Salary Upto Rs 31000/Month

Recruitment 2022: IIT Mandi has announced research-related vacancies for an ISRO-funded project, for which engineering graduates and postgraduates can apply. Check your eligibility and how to apply here.

Advertisement
Ad Banner

IIT-Mandi is inviting applications from graduates for the post of junior research fellow (JRF) or project associate-I. These vacancies are for the RESPOND project funded by ISRO, titled “The Design and Analysis of a Silicon particle detector Array using High Voltage CMOS Process for Space Applications”.

Advertisement

Things to know:

  • Candidates with an Mtech degree in electronics and communication, electrical, or instrumentation engineering can apply.
  • Candidates with a BE or BTech in electronics and communication, electrical, or instrumentation engineering can apply with their GATE scores.
  • Candidates are expected to have a good understanding of subjects like Analog Circuits, Digital Circuits, Signals and Systems, and Control Theory.
  • They should be experienced in using Linux operating systems.
  • Hands-on experience on Matlab and VLSI IC design tools such as Cadence will be a plus point.
  • The posting will be on a contract basis.
  • The number of vacancies may vary as per requirements and the competency of the applicant.
  • Selected candidates will be paid a monthly salary of up to Rs 31,000 per month.
  • Selected candidates may have the opportunity to pursue an MS or Ph.D at IIT Mandi full time or part-time, if they meet all norms prescribed by the competent authority.
  • Applicants cannot be over 35 years of age.
  • Shortlisted applicants will be informed about the date and time of the online interview.

How to apply?

  • Interested candidates can submit their application and required required documents to Dr. Hitesh Shrimali, associate professor, School of Computing and Electrical Engineering at hitesh@iitmandi.ac.in
  • The last date for submitting the application is 21 March.
  • For more details, check the official notification.

 
BEL Announces Vacancies for Engineers, Salary Up To Rs 50,000/Month
NTPC Recruitment 2022: 60 Trainee Executive Vacancies with Salary Up To Rs 140000/Month
Advertisement

Sign in to get free benefits
  • Get positive stories daily on email
  • Join our community of positive ambassadors
  • Become a part of the positive movement