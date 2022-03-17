IIT Mandi Invites Applications For ISRO’s Research Project, Salary Upto Rs 31000/Month

IIT-Mandi is inviting applications from graduates for the post of junior research fellow (JRF) or project associate-I. These vacancies are for the RESPOND project funded by ISRO, titled “The Design and Analysis of a Silicon particle detector Array using High Voltage CMOS Process for Space Applications”.
Things to know:
- Candidates with an Mtech degree in electronics and communication, electrical, or instrumentation engineering can apply.
- Candidates with a BE or BTech in electronics and communication, electrical, or instrumentation engineering can apply with their GATE scores.
- Candidates are expected to have a good understanding of subjects like Analog Circuits, Digital Circuits, Signals and Systems, and Control Theory.
- They should be experienced in using Linux operating systems.
- Hands-on experience on Matlab and VLSI IC design tools such as Cadence will be a plus point.
- The posting will be on a contract basis.
- The number of vacancies may vary as per requirements and the competency of the applicant.
- Selected candidates will be paid a monthly salary of up to Rs 31,000 per month.
- Selected candidates may have the opportunity to pursue an MS or Ph.D at IIT Mandi full time or part-time, if they meet all norms prescribed by the competent authority.
- Applicants cannot be over 35 years of age.
- Shortlisted applicants will be informed about the date and time of the online interview.
How to apply?
- Interested candidates can submit their application and required required documents to Dr. Hitesh Shrimali, associate professor, School of Computing and Electrical Engineering at hitesh@iitmandi.ac.in
- The last date for submitting the application is 21 March.
- For more details, check the official notification.