Jamun Seed Powder To Manage Diabetes: Here’s How to Make It At Home

Jamuns are one of India’s favourite summer fruits, known to have numerous health benefits. Commonly known as the Indian blackberry, java plum, or black plum, they are rich in protein, fibre, antioxidants, flavonoids, calcium, iron, phosphorus, potassium, manganese, Vitamin C and B6, and several other nutrients.

These tangy fruits are mostly consumed raw or as juice, and also make for a great ingredient in salads, smoothies, and more.

The goodness of jamuns isn’t just limited to just the fruit — the seeds, which are often removed before consumption, are in fact rich in nutrients as well. They are known to be a great healer for digestive ailments and are used in various alternative healing systems like Ayurveda, Unani, and Chinese medicine. The seeds are also known for their anti-diabetic properties, which can help patients with severe blood sugar levels.

Shilpa Arora, macrobiotic nutritionist and health practitioner, told NDTV Food, “Both jamun seeds and the fruit have substances called jamboline and jambosine, which slow down the release of sugar into the blood. Jamun seeds also increase the availability of insulin.”

A study published in the Asian Pacific Journal of Tropical Biomedicine stated that jamun seed extracts reduced blood glucose levels significantly, and regulated insulin levels in hyperglycemic rats. It added that the seeds have a potent prophylactic role against hyperglycaemia.

The best way to consume jamun seeds is in the form of powder, which can be mixed with water or milk on a daily basis. Here’s how you can make the powder:

Separate the seeds from the fruit and wash them thoroughly by making sure that no fleshy part of the fruit remains.

Keep the seeds to sun-dry on a clean cloth for at least three to four days.

Once dried, peel off the outer shell and keep just the green inner core of the seeds.

This core can be broken into half by pressing the seeds. Then sun-dry them again for a few more days.

Once they are dried thoroughly, powder them in a grinder.

Sieve the coarse powder and repeat the same method till most of the seed powder is fine enough to pass through the sieve.

Store the jamun seed powder in an air-tight container and consume it by mixing it with water or milk.

Apart from helping with managing diabetes, it is believed that the powder also helps in a good detox, eliminating toxins from the body. It is also recommended for boosting metabolism and also for good digestion.

(Edited by Divya Sethu)