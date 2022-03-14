NTPC Recruitment 2022: 60 Trainee Executive Vacancies with Salary Up To Rs 140000/Month

The National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) is accepting applications for 60 trainee executive vacancies in its different projects or stations across the country. The posts are open for graduates from finance and human resources.

Things to know:

The recruitment drive is for the position of Trainee Executives in 60 vacancies.

Candidates who are CA or CMA qualified from an institute recognised by the appropriate statutory authority in India can apply for executive trainees in finance.

Candidates with a full-time postgraduate degree, postgraduate diploma or postgraduates in management with a specialisation in finance; or MBAs with a specialisation in finance with a minimum of 65% marks can also apply.

Candidates with a full-time postgraduate degree, postgraduate diploma or postgraduates in management with a specialisation in human resources, industrial relations, personal management; or MSW/MHROD/MBA with specialisation in human resources with a minimum of 65% marks can apply for executive trainees in human resources.

The selection process will be based on a national level online test.

There are 20 vacancies for finance CA/CMA, 10 for MBA in finance and 30 for human resources.

The selected candidates will be paid a monthly salary of Rs 40,000 to Rs 1,40,000.

Applicants cannot be over 29 years of age.

Only Indian nationals are eligible to apply.

All selected candidates will undergo one-year training at various locations and the posting will be decided after the training period.

Candidates applying must have the requisite qualifications from universities/institutions that are recognised and approved by the Government of India.

How to apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position through the career section of NTPC’s official website.

Candidates will be required to upload their photographs and signature while applying.

Once the application form has been submitted, candidates will receive a Unique Registration Number, which must be quoted in all future communication.

After registration, the candidates are required to keep the printout of the registration slip.

Candidates should pay a non-refundable online application fee of Rs 300.

For more details, check the official notification.

Important dates

Commencement of online registration – 7 March 2022

Last date of registration – 21 April 2022