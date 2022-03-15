India in Pics: The 10 Best Beaches For The Perfect Summer Vacation

What’s a better feeling than watching a sunset from a spot on the beach with your loved ones? No vacation is complete without leaving a footprint in the wet sand which will soon be wiped off by a graceful wave.

India, surrounded by the Bay of Bengal in the east, the Arabian Sea in the west and the Indian Ocean in the south, is replete with scenic beaches that offer astounding views and interesting sports and activities. Additionally, the culture, cuisine, indigenous biodiversity and unique adventures of each coastal area is a bonus.

Here are 10 beaches that deserve a position in your upcoming travel itinerary:

1. Om Beach, Karnataka

Photo Credits: Rajmohan (@rajography on Instagram)

Also known as Kudle beach, Om in Karnataka is one of India’s cleanest beaches. It is a favourite spot for local as well as international tourists. One can watch the picturesque sunset by trying out different cuisines in the surrounding restaurants and enjoying a perfect evening here.

“One of the best beaches I have been to so far,” wrote Raj Kumar, a photographer, on Instagram.

2. Palolem Beach, South Goa

Photo Credits: MagikIndia on Instagram

This white sand beach located in South Goa is popular as a scenic spot and party destination. The ‘silent discos’ where partygoers wear headphones is an interesting activity here. It is a hub of foreign tourists.

3. Dhanushkodi, Tamil Nadu

Photo Credits: Beema (my_shutter_life on Instagram)

If there’s a place in India that can make you feel like you are at the edge of the world, with just the sea all around, it has to be Dhanushkodi. One of India’s most spectacular coastal stretches, Dhanushkodi is a spit of land perched off Tamil Nadu’s Pamban Island near the country’s southernmost tip.

4. Varkala, Kerala

Advertisement

Otherwise known as Papanasam beach, Varkala, Kerala, is set amid large cliffs with natural springs and is a true beauty to visit. Rated as one of the top 10 seasonal beaches in the world by Discovery Channel, the place offers a large variety of water activities. The beach is also known for its ayurvedic centres, providing the best treatments and therapies.

“We loved the beach as it was different. Oodles of culture visible at every corner,” wrote Kanika and Saurav (@inspired.travellers) on Instagram.

5. Rock Beach, Pondicherry

Photo credits: Arun (@pondicherryarun on Instagram)

An ideal place to watch a flawless sunrise, Rock beach is naturally ornamented with a palm tree-lined promenade. The neighbouring lanes and culture are greatly connected to the French. The place is perfect to relax and sip coffee.

6. Maravanthe Beach, Karnataka

Photo credits: Prudhvi Chowdary

This is an interesting beach that is a union of the Arabian Sea and the Souparnika River. The national highway passing through the beach is flanked by the sea and the river. Its view is unmatched.

7. Kala Patthar Beach, Anadaman & Nicobar Islands

Photo credits: Aish & Riz (@wingsnails on Instagram)

With a backdrop of a dense forest cover, this beach is a paradise on earth. It is located on Havelock Island of Andaman & Nicobar which offers astonishing sights.

The beach has stunning contrasts of black rocks on white sandy shores. Witness the unique confluence of the two, along with the spectacular view of the azure sea waters that make for a striking sight,” wrote Aish & Riz (@wingsnails) on Instagram.

8. Golden Beach, Odisha



Located in Puri, Odisha the beach has recently been taken up as a Blue Flag beach by the Integrated Coastal Zone Management Project (ICZMP). It is based on the pollution abatement services, safety and security measures provided on the beach. The beach is also a major religious destination of Hindus.

9. Muzhappilangad, Kerala



The first drive-in beach of Kerala, Muzhappilangad is also known as a swimmer’s paradise due to the presence of black rocks protecting the beach from deep currents. One can also enjoy the authentic Malabar delicacies from the surrounding restaurants.

10. St Mary’s Island, Karnataka



Popularly known as Coconut Island, this place is a set of four small islands in the Arabian Sea off the coast of Malpe. Another speciality of this place is the presence of unique hexagonal basalt rocks that were formed millions of years ago when Madagascar broke away from the Indian subcontinent.

“Think golden sands under your feet, tall palm trees grooving to the music of the wind, and white foamy waves crashing against the rocks,” wrote Soumya about the place on her blog Stories by Soumya.

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)