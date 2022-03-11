10 of Goa’s Best Budget-Friendly Hostels For Your Next Vacation

Massive beaches, unique colonial-era architecture, a variety of delicious food, entertaining festivals and carnivals, a rich history — there are many reasons, and then some, to go to Goa. But your holiday could get pretty expensive at this popular tourist destination without adequate planning and research. So to ease your woes, we’ve done some of the work for you — here’s a list of budget-friendly hostels, lodges, and more that you could choose when you’re planning your next trip.

1. The Bucket List

This hostel is a colourful space that welcomes tourists at all times of the year. They have both dormitories and private rooms, as well as a bar and an exclusive restaurant-cafe area that serves items from a chef-curated menu.

Location: The Bucket List is located in Coutinho Vaddo, next to Baskin Robbins, Vagator. This makes it the ideal environment to relax, create, or party.

What perks you’ll find here: There’s a mini library with over 100 books, a co-working space, and a variety of events, ranging from parties to tattoo workshops and karaoke nights.

Average cost per night: Rs 580 onwards

2. Bunkker Container

This beautiful place is made from upcycled shipping containers and has both dormitories as well as private rooms. If you’re looking for tranquillity, you’ll find it here, because this place is surrounded by the ocean on one side and the forest on the other.

Location: Just 200 m from small Vagator beach.

What perks you’ll find here: They host yoga/ fitness workshops occasionally, which are free for guests. There is an open-air courtyard and a rooftop area to watch serene sunsets. Equipment for several indoor games are also available.

Average cost per night: Rs 700 onwards

3. Old Quarter

Along with dormitories and private rooms, this hostel has a shared lounge and provides on-site activities, including cycling.

Location: Located on Rua 31 de Janeiro, Fontainhas, Panaji, the hostel is just 600 m away from Panjim church.

What perks you’ll find here: This is a unique and clean place, away from noisy spots. They offer a wide range of indoor and on-site activities to keep the guests entertained throughout their stay. There is also an in-house restaurant exclusively for guests.

“This is the perfect budget destination in Panjim for the International Film Festival that happens every year. It’s well-maintained and in the heart of Fontinhas. I’ll keep coming back forever,” wrote Aditya, a guest on Booking.com.

Average cost per night: Rs 700 onwards

4. Woke Hostel

This hostel is a moderately luxurious yet affordable stay in the heart of Goa. It has a shared lounge, a garden, and both private rooms as well as dormitories, which are all well-maintained. The area is popular for cycling and bike hire.

Location: Located in Diwan Bhati, behind HDFC Bank in Arpora, Woke hostel is just 1.7 km away from Baga beach, the most popular destination in Goa.

What perks you’ll find here: The outdoor swimming pool and a shared kitchen are the biggest attractions of this place. Popular spots like Anjuna Beach, Baga Night Market, Calangute Beach and Candolim Football Ground are located within a 2 km radius.

“I’m a solo traveller, but I’ve always done [my] trips outside of India. However, due to COVID-19, that seemed unlikely. I decided to come to Goa, and I thank my stars that I booked Woke Hostel for my first solo travel within India. The property, the vibe, the food and the decor is just top-notch; the Blue Greek doors and the open shower is definitely the icing,” wrote Unnati on her Instagram profile.

Average cost per night: Rs 680 onwards

5. Castle House

Located inside a small lane, this hidden but popular stay is known for its in-house resto-bar and swimming pool. There is an open and wide restaurant area. The Tibetan Market and Calangute Beach Road Mall are located within 500 m.

Location: Situated in Calangute, very close to the beach.

What perks you’ll find here: Apart from the outdoor pool, Castle House also has an exclusive pizza-making area, where guests can closely experience the art of making traditional wood-fired pizza. Several other indoor games and activities are also available.

Average cost per night: Rs 2,500 (for two) onwards

6. Summer Hostel

Clean and beautiful private rooms, as well as dormitories with attached bathrooms, are available at The Hostel Crowd’s Summer Hostel. Since it’s located between Palolem and Patnem beaches, you’re sure to get the greatest view from your room. The group has properties in Panjim and Vagator as well.

Location: On Ourem Road, Palolem, Canacona, with markets, bars, and beaches nearby.

What perks you’ll find here: The place provides yoga classes on the beach and free breakfast. They have a wide range of indoor and outdoor activities to engage the guests.

“I’ve been travelling to Goa for the past 15 years and been staying in hostels for at least the past five years. My experience at Summer was just amazing! The rooms/ dorms are super comfy, [and] the staff is super polite, helpful, and amazing human beings! I don’t think I’ve ever been as sad as I was while leaving from Summer, compared to previous experiences,” wrote Bhushan Bhavsar on Tripadvisor.

Average cost per night: Contact directly for prices

7. Dreams Hostel

This hostel has the trippiest shared lounge ever! In addition, there are dorms, private rooms, a bar, and a restaurant. The place is around 450 m far from Vagator Beach.

Location: Situated on Vagator Beach Road, opposite Garden Villa restaurant, the property is just 800 m away from Chapora Fort.

What perks you’ll find here: The hostel has a calm and pleasant atmosphere, with many artistic and aesthetic corners. Several indoor and outdoor activities like cycling and art workshops happen at this place.

“How I miss this place and its adventures,” commented Sultan Shawi under an Instagram post of the property.

Average cost per night: Rs 500 (dorm) onwards

8. Craft Hostels

Just as their Instagram bio says, it’s a “very very very nice hostel in Goa”. They have exclusive and peaceful workation spaces inside the property. The area is around 100 m away from Anjuna Beach and 1.2 km away from Baga Beach.

Location: The place is located in St. Michael’s Vaddo South, Anjuna.

What perks you’ll find here: A major highlight of this property is the availability of a shared kitchen. The Saturday Night Market and St. Michael’s Church is within 5 km.

“The rooms were super clean and the way they welcomed us by writing my name outside our room was super adorable,” wrote Upasana on Booking.com.

Average cost per night: Rs 1,000 onwards

9. Jungle Hostel

Known for night parties and concerts, this property has a restaurant, a bar, a shared lounge and a garden. The area is less than 1 km from Ozran Beach and 2 km from Morjim Beach.

Location: Situated on Vagator Beach Road, Mendonca Vaddo.

What perks you’ll find here: The accommodation has a terrace with amazing views at dusk and dawn. Evenings at Jungle are reserved for parties with music, dance and other entertainment.

“The best thing about the hostel is its work den. In many places, they will have just a common room and some people will be playing loud music. Here, everyone can work freely without any disturbance day and night,” wrote Rifas on Booking.com.

Average cost per night: Rs 650 onwards

10. Wanderers Hostel

If you want to enjoy rooftop movies, authentic local flavours and the vastness of the ocean, this is the place for you. It also has an indoor swimming pool and other activities to spend quality time on.

Location: Located in Morjim, just a five-minute walk from the beach.

What perks you’ll find here: Offers a swimming pool and a tropical garden for the relaxation of guests. The hostel features a restaurant and snack bar along with an outdoor fireplace.

Average price per night: Various pricing depending on the season, starting from Rs 300.

