HPCL Invites Applications for New Vacancies, Salary up to Rs 2,80,000

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has announced 25 vacancies for research and development professionals at the HP Green R&D Centre, Bengaluru. Candidates will perform oil refining and alternate energy sector-related research.

The centre is recognised by the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) and has collaborations with research institutes in India and abroad.

Things to know:

There are 25 vacancies under 16 different categories like chief manager/ deputy general manager/ assistant manager/ senior officer in the engine, corrosion research, analytical, crude and fuels research.

The basic eligibility for each post is PhD as well as ME or MTech or MSc in required fields.

Candidates with integrated PhD may also apply. However, they must produce a master’s degree qualification along with it.

Only Indian nationals are eligible to apply.

The age limit for each post differs. It varies from 27 to 50 based on the experience required for each position.

The number of years of experience also differs from post to post. For chief managers and deputy general managers, 12-17 years of experience is necessary. Senior officer posts need no experience while assistant manager candidates will need 1-5 years of service.

Teaching experience will not be considered for calculating total work experience.

Candidates who have a proven track record of leading a team of engineers/ scientists in an engine test facility will be given preference.

The job includes leading a team of highly qualified professionals, undertaking the development of new processes, providing guidance/ training to reporting staff, coordinating research activities with internal and external customers and procuring sophisticated equipment for establishing labs.

Salary will be based on the grade of employees starting from Rs 60,000 up to Rs 2,80,000.

For more details on age limit, experience, salary and job description, go through the official notification.

How to apply?

Apply online on the official website.

Candidates are required to pay a non-refundable amount of Rs 1180 as an application fee.

Candidates must upload their resume containing education details, work experience, list of patents filed and granted separately, list of papers presented in national/ international conferences and more.

The selection process comprises various shortlisting tools including computer-based tests, group tasks and personal interviews.

Shortlisted candidates should get their pre-employment medical examination done in HPCL nominated empanelled hospitals.

Selected candidates will be on probation for one year from the date of joining.

For more details, read the official notification.

Important dates:

Commencement of online application – 14 March 2022

Last date of online application – 18 April 2022

In case of queries, write to careers@hpcl.in.