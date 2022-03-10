HPCL Invites Applications for New Vacancies, Salary up to Rs 2,80,000

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has announced 25 vacancies for research and development professionals at the HP Green R&D Centre, Bengaluru. Candidates will perform oil refining and alternate energy sector-related research.
The centre is recognised by the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) and has collaborations with research institutes in India and abroad.
Things to know:
- There are 25 vacancies under 16 different categories like chief manager/ deputy general manager/ assistant manager/ senior officer in the engine, corrosion research, analytical, crude and fuels research.
- The basic eligibility for each post is PhD as well as ME or MTech or MSc in required fields.
- Candidates with integrated PhD may also apply. However, they must produce a master’s degree qualification along with it.
- Only Indian nationals are eligible to apply.
- The age limit for each post differs. It varies from 27 to 50 based on the experience required for each position.
- The number of years of experience also differs from post to post. For chief managers and deputy general managers, 12-17 years of experience is necessary. Senior officer posts need no experience while assistant manager candidates will need 1-5 years of service.
- Teaching experience will not be considered for calculating total work experience.
- Candidates who have a proven track record of leading a team of engineers/ scientists in an engine test facility will be given preference.
- The job includes leading a team of highly qualified professionals, undertaking the development of new processes, providing guidance/ training to reporting staff, coordinating research activities with internal and external customers and procuring sophisticated equipment for establishing labs.
- Salary will be based on the grade of employees starting from Rs 60,000 up to Rs 2,80,000.
- For more details on age limit, experience, salary and job description, go through the official notification.
How to apply?
- Apply online on the official website.
- Candidates are required to pay a non-refundable amount of Rs 1180 as an application fee.
- Candidates must upload their resume containing education details, work experience, list of patents filed and granted separately, list of papers presented in national/ international conferences and more.
- The selection process comprises various shortlisting tools including computer-based tests, group tasks and personal interviews.
- Shortlisted candidates should get their pre-employment medical examination done in HPCL nominated empanelled hospitals.
- Selected candidates will be on probation for one year from the date of joining.
- For more details, read the official notification.
Important dates:
- Commencement of online application – 14 March 2022
- Last date of online application – 18 April 2022
In case of queries, write to careers@hpcl.in.