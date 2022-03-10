Having a Party? Buy Eco-Friendly Disposables From These 8 Made-In-India Brands

If asked to think of some house party essentials, do images of plastic plates, cups, cutlery and containers come to mind? But it doesn’t have to be this way. Imagine sipping welcome drinks using bamboo straws or packing away leftovers in eco-friendly containers.

As sustainability never goes out of style, here is a list to get you started on eco-friendly Indian brands that manufacture organic tableware and cutleries ideal for parties, small or grand:

1. Ecoware – Round Plates

Ecoware is a brand based in Delhi that produces natural items containing no plastic or wax lining and are microwavable and freezable. This particular product contains 50 pieces of 10 inch round plates and 150 ml square bowls each. They can be used for both hot and cold items. Made of natural plant biomass, the products are oil and cut resistant. Ecoware also sells containers, cutleries and other biodegradable items.

Advertisement

Buy it here.

2. Adaamya – Disposable Cup

Aadamya sells travel, hygiene and kitchen essentials, all biodegradable and sustainable. Made out of corn, sugarcane and yam compost, the cups are leakproof and temperature resistant. The item contains 50 cups with a 175 ml capacity. Similar products with greater capacities are also available under the brand.

Advertisement

Buy the product here.

3. The Village Craft Store – Bamboo Straw

The product is a washable and reusable alternative to plastic/ paper straws. The Village Craft Store is a Delhi-based brand that employs traditional skills and modern designs to create essential goods. They also support local designers and artisans of the country. Each of these products is a set of 10 pieces.

Advertisement

Buy the product here.

4. Chuk – Five Compartment Tray

Rather than settle for regular plates, one can try a five compartment tray which can occupy many dishes from the menu/ buffet. This item by Uttar Pradesh-based company Chuk is made of sugarcane leftovers called bagasse. It composts within 60 days and is freezable as well as microwavable. The pack contains 25 pieces and the brand also sells regular plates, bowls, containers and lids.

Advertisement

Buy the product here.

Advertisement

5. Bio Box India – Plates, Bowl and Spoon

This complete package is a must-have for any party. All three products are made of areca leaves which degrade quickly. Bio box India is a Kolkata-based brand that is a family venture selling single-use plastic alternatives. They also sell dinnerware, bamboo toothbrushes, eco-friendly loofahs and craft paper food containers. This particular product is a set of 45 pieces each of plates, bowls and spoons. They resist cracks, breaks and leaks.

Advertisement

Buy the product here.

6. Econus – Container

This product is made of areca leaves and is perfect for packing and delivery of food items. They are microwave safe and can be used for serving hot/cold food. Econus is a Delhi-based brand that provides sustainable alternatives to plastic, paper and thermocol products. Each pack comprises 25 containers.

Advertisement

Buy the product here.

7. The Bamboo Bae – Cutlery

These packs contain a bamboo spoon, fork, knife, two straws, a cleaner and a cotton pouch. All of them are manufactured using biodegradable raw material – bamboo. The Bamboo Bae produces many other interesting essential goodies like toothbrushes, comb, earbuds, razors and loofahs.

Advertisement

Buy the product here.

8. Beco – Garbage Bags

This is a popular brand based in Mumbai that sells plant-based essential products like cleaners, tissues, towels, trash bags and more. Their compostable garbage bags are made of cornstarch. They are suitable for both wet and dry waste and can be composted at home/ industrial compost. It decomposes within 2-6 months. The item has three sets with 15 pieces of bags each.

Buy it here.

Edited by Yoshita Rao