NY Designer’s ‘Wind Wall’ Could Generate Enough Electricity to Run 4 Homes For a Year

In an attempt to harness wind energy, New-York based designer Joe Doucet has created the wind turbine wall — a project that blends art and technology into a novelty solution that aims to power our homes. Designing something aesthetically pleasing and energy efficient was Joe’s intent.

The power generated from this renewable energy source is estimated to be 10,000 KwH per year. This is equivalent to powering four Indian homes (On average, an Indian urban home consumes between 150 – 200 KwH per month, depending on location).

Joe is a designer, entrepreneur, inventor and creative director at Joe Doucet. His work has been exhibited globally, including at the London Design Museum and the Biennale International Design in Saint-Etienne. He has received numerous international awards, including a World Technology Award for Design Innovation and multiple Good Design Awards. He was also named the only ever AvantGuardian for Design by Surface Magazine.

Advertisement

Joe was named the 2017 Winner of the Smithsonian Cooper-Hewitt National Design Award as Product Designer — the highest honour in the field.

On his website, Joe writes, “Can the power of art help power our homes? Wind energy has played a key role in helping national grids around the world reduce dependence on fossil fuels to generate energy, but wind turbines for the home have encountered very slow uptake due, in part, to their intrusive physicality.”

He continues, “Designed to be as aesthetically pleasing as it is functional, this ‘kinetic wall’ is made up of an array of rotary blades that spin individually, driving a mini generator that creates electricity. The electricity is utilised in the home or business, can be stored in a wall-mounted battery, or can even be fed back into the national grid to provide revenue for the owner.”

How Does This Work?

According to Homecrux, the wind turbine is made up of several rotary blades. These blades spin individually and drive a mini generator which is responsible for creating electricity. The prototype of a wind turbine on a flat wall structure is ready and it measures about 8 feet tall and 25 feet wide.

Advertisement

Rectangular in shape, the wind turbine wall features 25 off-the-shelf wind turbine generators attached to vertical rods and square panels alongside. These square panes spin along 25 axes generating electricity. It is a classic case of technology amalgamating with design, leading to the creation of environment-friendly products.

While wind turbines are best placed in areas with sustained winds, in a heavily populated urban setting, that might not be feasible. The wind turbine wall, however, is ideally suited for urban areas where giant turbines cannot be placed. Since there are no limits to where wind energy can reach, the best locations for this kinetic wall are along highways, fences, retaining walls, or around buildings, according to a report in Awesome Inventions.

Advertisement

The original prototype was introduced in September 2021. According to a statement released by Joe, he is currently in talks with several manufacturers to make sure the kinetic wall is available for purchase. Reports suggest that Joe intends to price the product such that it is affordable for many.

Advertisement

The size and colour of the installation, as well as the shape of the blades, can be personalised. To save on space, the turbines can also be installed vertically.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Doucet (@joedoucet_)

Reference: https://www.joedoucet.com

Advertisement

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)