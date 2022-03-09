Science Says You Should Be Drinking Ajwain Water Every Day; Easy Recipe Inside

Otherwise known as bishop’s weed or carom seed, Ajwain is a common spice used in many traditional Indian dishes. It is also added to herbal tea as well as fried food such as pakoras and parathas. It is a common ingredient in ayurvedic massages too.

Extensively grown in the country, especially in Rajasthan, it is the fruit of the plant which is dried into the form of a seed.

It is packed with several health benefits which are attributed to the presence of essential oil called thymol. Here are some of the advantages of including ajwain in your daily diet:

Advertisement

Better digestion

Having ajwain water on an empty stomach every morning can help in reducing indigestion. Soak two teaspoons of roasted ajwain seeds in a cup of water overnight. Boil this and let it cool before drinking. This drink is perfect after a heavy meal too.

Weight reduction

Better digestion itself will aid in restricting the chances of unwanted weight gain. Make sure you add a glass of ajwain water to your daily diet to make this happen.

Reduces bloating

Constipation and bloating are common in pregnant women. To avoid these, a glass of ajwain boiled in water could work wonders.

Advertisement

Cures acidity

Irregular eating habits and junk food consumption increases acidity which can be controlled by ajwain. Add the item to your food or drink the water after a meal.

Fights flatulence

Flatulence is the accumulation of gas in the alimentary canal usually caused by certain foods. Drinking ajwain water or adding it to dishes will help in lowering the intensity of this condition.

Remedy for cough/ cold

A few tulsi leaves and a teaspoon of ajwain seeds boiled in water can significantly bring down the effect of a cold and cough. This is a common home remedy from Indian households which gives quick results.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Even actor Parineeti Chopra has ajwain in her daily diet. She says a mix of jeera (cumin), saunf (fennel), ajwain (carom) and ginger, consumed on an empty stomach, is the ideal way to keep good gut health, and in turn, the digestive system happy and healthy. Here is the recipe she shared on her social media profile:

Ingredients:

Fennel seeds – 1 teaspoon

Cumin seeds – 1 teaspoon

Ajwain – 1 teaspoon

Ginger – 1 inch

Preparation:

Advertisement

Boil all four ingredients in a glass of water for 3-4 minutes.

Let it cool.

Sip the drink on an empty stomach.

This helps in digestion, reducing inflammation, increasing antioxidant levels and building immunity.

Sources:

NDTV Food

The Indian Express

Advertisement

Edited by Yoshita Rao