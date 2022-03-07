What Did You Do With Your First Salary? This Quora Answer Left Us Smiling

The thought of earning your first paycheck evokes feelings of pride, accomplishment and gives you a sense of independence. No matter the amount earned, everyone’s recollection of their first salary being credited evokes a different sense of nostalgia.

Some would recollect giving their friends and family a treat, some may have bought gifts for their parents and others may have indulged in a bit of self-love. But a Quora answer on the same by Suriya Murali from Chennai has left us all smiling.

Suriya Murali an IT Professional joined Infosys, Mysore, as a trainee in December 2017, for which he received a stipend of Rs 15,913, he notes.

Unlike many others, he decided to save it for a trip abroad with his parents, he wrote, “I opened an RD account and transferred Rs 10,000. I then used the remaining for managing my expenses for that month since I stayed away from my home.”

After four months at his job, he had applied for passports for his parents.

He continued saving Rs 10,000 every month by cutting down on his expenses and finally in a year he saved around Rs 1,40,000.

Suriya notes that he first planned a trip to Dubai but later realised that it would be expensive, so he started looking for other options. Finally, after contacting one of his relatives in Singapore, he booked tickets for a six-day trip with his parents to Singapore and Malaysia. “My relatives got the VISA for us using their address,” Suriya replied to someone in the comments.

On 1 February 2019, on the wedding anniversary of his parents, Suriya decided to surprise him with tickets to Dubai. “They didn’t believe me at all at first and when I showed them the tickets, they both teared up,” he wrote.

Hailing from a middle-class family, he noted that his parents insisted on cancelling their tickets and asked him to buy a bike for himself. “But to me, their happiness mattered the most,” he wrote, adding that getting them gifts with his first salary wouldn’t do justice to his parents who had sacrificed a lot to make him the man he is today.

The comment section is filled with appreciation for Suriya’s efforts and also similar stories. One user wrote, “I have been saving money since January and I am planning to take my parents to Dubai/Maldives next year once the COVID situation eases. I could have asked my husband for help but I wanted to do it on my own.”

Another Quora user wrote, “Saving almost 63% of your total salary would be a tough task. It shows the kind of dedication you had towards your dream. You have inspired me a lot.”

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)