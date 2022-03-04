Science Says This Millet Protects Your Heart: 3 Easy Recipes To Try Inside

Foxtail millet, the second-most widely planted millet, is a rich source of nutrients. The crop grows predominantly in tropical or temperate weather conditions and is mainly found in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.

This variety of millet is an excellent alternative to rice. In fact, a recent study published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry found that a protein in the bran of foxtail millet can control heart-related problems to some extent.

The main cause of heart disease is narrowing of the arteries due to plaque buildup, or atherosclerosis. Foxtail millet bran peroxidase (FMBP), found in this crop, can bring down this growth. The millet also contains ample amounts of iron and calcium, which stabilises the blood sugar level, as well as strengthens the immune system. Regular intake of this millet can even help in weight loss, due to the presence of dietary fibre.

Dr P V Lakshmi, chief dietitian at Gleneagles Global Health City, told The New Indian Express, “Four months ago, a patient with extremely high blood sugar visited us. She was suggested foxtail millet in her diet and exercise. After a month, her blood sugar reduced drastically. It was a wonderful change. Her cholesterol level also improved due to the fibre content in the millet.”

She added that consumption of 100 g of foxtail millet satisfies 25 per cent of one’s daily requirement of magnesium. This can prevent a few types of cancer, regulate asthma attacks, and relieve hypertension.

Foxtail millet is gluten-free and can be consumed by anyone. It can also increase bone density and reduce the risk of osteoporosis, a condition that causes bones to be brittle.

Are you convinced of the prowess of this millet yet? If so, here are some everyday recipes that use foxtail millet, which you can cook up with ease.

Foxtail millet dosa

Ingredients:

Foxtail millet – 200 g

Urad dal – 80 g

Fenugreek seeds – 1.5 teaspoon

Salt – for taste

Oil – as required

Preparation:

Wash the millet, dal and fenugreek seeds in cold water. Soak them in separate bowls for six hours, or overnight. Then, blend them into a smooth batter by adding the necessary amount of water. Add salt to taste. Let the batter ferment for another six hours. Then, take a dosa pan, grease it with oil, pour the batter, and spread it using a ladle into a round shape. Cook well and have it fresh with sambar or coconut chutney.

Foxtail millet upma

Sesame oil – 1 teaspoon

Mustard seeds – 1/4 teaspoon

White Urad Dal – 1 teaspoon

Curry leaves – 2 sprig, finely chopped

Green Chilli – 1

Dry Red Chilli – 1

Onion – 1/2 cup, finely chopped

Ginger – 1 inch, finely chopped

Turmeric powder – 1/4 teaspoon

Carrot – 1/4 cup, finely chopped

Green beans – 1/4 cup, finely chopped

Foxtail Millet – 1 cup

Lemon – 1

Salt – to taste

Coriander leaves – 2 tablespoons

Ghee – 1 tablespoon

Preparation:

In a pressure cooker, add mustard seeds and urad dal to hot oil. Allow it to crackle and turn golden brown, and then add green and red chillies. Next, add onion and ginger. Once they soften, add curry leaves, turmeric powder, beans, carrot, foxtail millet, salt and 2.5 cups of water. Let the cooker give out five or six whistles. Simmer for another five minutes and after the pressure is gone, squeeze one lemon’s juice and sprinkle coriander leaves. Serve it hot with tomato chutney. This recipe can serve up to two people.

Foxtail millet khichdi

Ingredients:

Foxtail millet – ½ cup

Moong dal – ½ cup

Water – 2.5 cups

Carrot, beans, peas, capsicum – 1 cup, finely chopped

Methi leaves – ¼ cup

Tomato – 1

Ghee – 1.3 tablespoon

Ginger – 1 teaspoon, grated

Cumin – ½ teaspoon

Red chilly powder – ½ teaspoon

Turmeric powder – ¼ teaspoon

Garam masala – ¼ teaspoon

Salt – for taste

Preparation:

Clean and soak millets and dal for one hour. Add ghee to a heated pressure cooker. Add cumin and ginger. Then, add all the veggies and saute them for three minutes. Add turmeric, red chilli, garam masala powders and salt. Drain dal and millet, add them and saute for three minutes. Add water and let the cooker give out 2-3 whistles. Open the vessel and add a little more ghee. Serve hot with spicy pickle and papad. The recipe serves two.

Sources:

The New Indian Express

Times of India 1

Times of India 2

Archana’s Kitchen

Indian Healthy Recipes

(Edited by Divya Sethu)